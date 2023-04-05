Another Delhi Metro Reel Goes Viral As Woman Dances To Bhojpuri Song

Crazy videos from Delhi Metro seem to have become a trend on social media this season. The latest addition to the trend is a clip of a woman’s energetic dance moves to a Bhojpuri song inside the Delhi metro premises. The woman, clad in a bright red saree, danced on the track Saj Ke Sawar Ke by popular Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav at the platform of a station. Her energetic performance piqued the interest of her fellow travellers. The video has staked up over 12 thousand views along with a range of reactions from Instagram users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avnikarish Avnikarish (@avnikarish)

While some users appreciated the woman’s dance moves, others suggested that it was public nuisance.

This is not the first time that the woman, Avnikarish, dared to showcase her moves in a public place. Earlier, she posted a video n which she was seen dancing in the middle of a road. The unexpected dance in the middle of the road took others by surprise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avnikarish Avnikarish (@avnikarish)

In another clip, she is seen dancing with a companion at a tourist spot. Both the women wore sarees and danced enthusiastically to the Alka Yagnik hit Koi Jaye To Le Aye. The tourists are seen stealing glances in the backdrop. Avnikarish has over 4,30,000 followers on social media. She calls herself a ‘dancing queen’ and is a resident of Punjab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avnikarish Avnikarish (@avnikarish)

Earlier, a lady named Sunita Mittal also went viral for a similar reason. She was dancing inside the metro coach to an old melody. She shared the clip on her own social media account which garnered thousands of likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunita Mittal (@sunita.mittal.1468)

The internet is divided over filming reels and dancing in the coach terming it as ‘disrespectful.’ For the unversed, Delhi Metro recently issued a warning against filming reels or videos on the premises. This circular came after rising incidents of passengers making reels in the train causing trouble to others.

Using quirky social media posts, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that filming reels inside metro premises was prohibited.

DMRC urged passengers to use the metro for travelling only and not for causing trouble. In a graphic attached to the tweet, it wrote, “Delhi Metro mein passenger bane, pareshaani nahi," loosely translating to “be a passenger, not a troublemaker in the Delhi Metro.

Read all the Latest News here