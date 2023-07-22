Anubhav Singh Bassi’s New Video ‘Unfunny’? Twitter Thinks So As People Call it ‘Exaggeration'

Anubhav Singh Bassi is one of the most popular stand-up comics in the country. With over 200+ million hits on YouTube, the comic is known for his storytelling skills. A week ago, Bassi uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel where he talked about being a UPSC aspirant. Even though the video garnered 20 million views in just a week, it did not sit well with a huge section of his audience. Many took to Twitter and expressed the video was not funny at all and they did not laugh even for a second.

Also Read: Passenger Protests ‘Halal Tea’ Packs Being Served in Vande Bharat Express, Video Ignites Discussion

“Been watching this Stand up comedy special for 15 mins waiting for a moment, some joke makes me smile. Do these guys even work hard or just use their residual equity for laughs,” wrote Twitter user ‘Gabbar’ and many seem to agree with him. Bassi’s new video is 37 minutes long but seems like he did not give his audience what they expected.

Here, have a look for yourself:

Been watching this Stand up comedy special for 15 mins waiting for a moment some joke makes me smile. Do these guys even work hard or just use their residual equity for laughs. #Bassi — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 20, 2023

“My wife dozed off watching it (an ex UPSC aspirant herself), I enjoyed it though,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Bassi is literally- BAS KARDE BHAI BASSI these days. Same old “hum nashe mein chale gaye, choudhary ne customer ko maal sunghaa dia.”

I watched the 35 min video in three sitting, not one single laugh. I don't know how people were laughing throughout. Paid crowd rakhne ke paise aa gaye kya bassi ke paas ? https://t.co/VB9kBwPRzs— Ashish Poria (@ashishporia) July 21, 2023

real,was watching it for 20 minutes and i really found it unfunny tbh, didn't made me laugh. Bassi's level has been vastly degraded or mayb our level of satire has grown up, that we're unable to understand tha same? I really love vipul goyal,Varun grover when it comes to standup. https://t.co/2u23xNyicz— Mystery of love (@mysteryoflove24) July 20, 2023

Bassi's tagline suits him when you're watching his content.#BaskarBassi He is overrated as hell. https://t.co/ypwmPnojcK— Dhirendra (@Dhirend19955008) July 20, 2023

Bassi & many others are extremely overhyped. Their started 1-2 standups were good. After that it's all crap. Not sure what ppl find funny in their shows! #Bassi https://t.co/DQD9NiOXby— Viren (@virendersingh17) July 20, 2023

Also Read: Meet Kartik Sharma, The Man Who Could Pass Off As Virat Kohli’s Twin

Meanwhile, earlier, a tweet which went viral shed light on Bassi’s character in Luv Ranjan’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ and netizens cannot ‘unsee’ it. Taking to Twitter, user named Bob shared, “Is it just me or Ranbir’s sidekick Anubhav Singh Bassi in TJMM looks like if you throw a smartphone at him he’ll start reviewing it on his YouTube channel?" With this, he shared an image of the comedian with actor Ranbir Kapoor.