Anushka Sharma Being Blamed For India's Loss in WTC Final Sparks Outrage Online

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has received hatred multiple times after her husband Virat Kohli did not perform well on the field. She has been an easy target of trolls because of India’s poor performance at cricket matches. Now, in another such instance, Twitter user ‘Pradipsinh Solanki’ tried to slam the actress after India lost the second consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final on Sunday. Now, unfortunately, India’s wait for an ICC continues. Even in 2021, the Virat Kohli-led team lost at the hands of New Zealand. Taking to the micro blogging app, Pradipsinh mentioned how “as a true fan of Virat”, he has mentioned that he has noticed a pattern.

He further goes on to claim that whenever Anushka Sharma is present at the stadium, neither does Virat achieve his goal, nor does the team perform well. “It seems like neither Virat achieves his goals nor does Team India or any player. I kindly request you to consider not attending matches. Hoping for best!” he wrote.

This sparked outrage online and the man received flak for being sexist towards the actress. Here is the viral tweet:

Dear @AnushkaSharma , as a true fan of Virat, I've noticed a pattern whnevr Anushka is present at the stadium during matches. It seems like neither Virat achieves his goals nor does Team India or any player. I kindly request you to consider not attending matches. Hoping for best! pic.twitter.com/VIYCRXkHBO— Pradipsinh Solanki (@bapu2607) June 11, 2023

“I actually think the problem is you watching her present at the stadium. I kindly request you to consider not watching the matches that she attends. Hoping for the best,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Dear Pradipsinh Solanki, as a true fan of Virat, I’ve noticed a pattern that when you watch the matches it seems like neither Virat achieves his goals nor does Team India or any player. I kindly request you to consider not watching matches. Hoping for best!”

I'm not against of anyone here but Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are soft target for trollers more than 8 years now. I believe Virat Kohli's One day achievement is more than your whole life's one.As a True Cricket Fan you should watch match not other wives. https://t.co/ib68Qyg3LH pic.twitter.com/fsxJBb2faE — (@indiantweetrian) June 11, 2023

Dear Pradipsinh Solanki, a true fan of the Indian Cricket Team, I've noticed a pattern whenevr you watch the match, it seems like neither the team achieve their goals nor do they win trophies. I kindly request you to consider not watching cricket. Hoping for best! https://t.co/Q2NGAZGTOy— . (@deewanimedstani) June 11, 2023

You have been watching all those matches,maybe you donating your eyes to someone else will ensure Virat and Team India's success.It may not work but hey a real Virat and India fan wouldn't give up without trying. https://t.co/yXVhMvfIps — Akash (@Akashkumarjha14) June 11, 2023

This is not the first time that such a thing has happened. Anushka has become a soft target for trolls many times in the past. Many times, the actress had to face bigoted comments. In 2014, after Kohli got out at zero in Britain’s Lord’s stadium, Anushka was blamed for the loss.

Not only this but Kohli’s good performances in Anushka’s absence have also made her the target. In 2016, when the duo had broken up for a short spell, many of the fans claimed that Kohli’s performance had improved.