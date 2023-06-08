'Apocalyptic' Images Surface From New York City As Canada Wildfires Smoke Impairs Air Quality

As smoke from the intense wildfires in Canada somehow made its way in the US, New York City was seen completely blanketed in haze. Putting it in the “very unhealthy” category, the Air Quality Index for New York hit 222 on its 0-500 scale on Tuesday. As a result, the visibility was reduced with a blocked skyline. The US authorities issued air quality alerts.

As the situation worsened people took to Twitter and shared apocalyptic images from the big apple. Many also shared time lapse videos of the same.

Here, have a look for yourself:

Check out this almost unbelievable time-lapse of wildfire smoke consuming the World Trade Center and the New York City skyline.Those vulnerable to poor air quality, including seniors and young children, should limit time outdoors if possible. More: https://t.co/ChRuWv7X6E pic.twitter.com/mtKtLun8lN — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 7, 2023

Flying back to the east coast is wild right now. The entire plane has started smelling like smoke and the air outside started turning red and we haven’t even landed yet. Hopefully my Canadian friends near the wildfires are all good pic.twitter.com/oq2oAHx9Gk— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) June 7, 2023

its worse than you can imagine pic.twitter.com/mntF8r4dnA— Casey Neistat (@Casey) June 7, 2023

New York City (2023) pic.twitter.com/MsoqJa1LV2— Musicality | Daily Music News (@Mvsicality) June 8, 2023

Orange is the New York!B pic.twitter.com/iFmtFhPhk0— Batman (@bat_quality) June 8, 2023

just took these pictures of new york this shit is insane pic.twitter.com/BnPIeVs4TS— cam (@yeaitstrill) June 7, 2023

Due to hundreds of uncontrolled wildfires across Canada, New York City looks like a post-apocalyptic hellscape.If you want a prelude of what the world is going to look like if we do not address man-made climate change — this is it. #ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/cimHQkDwkZ — Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) June 7, 2023

Meanwhile, as per New York City Mayor Eric Adams, an Air Quality Health Advisory had been issued for all five boroughs. Also, the conditions are expected to improve through Wednesday morning but can worsen again later in the day. “We are taking precautions out of an abundance of caution to protect New Yorkers’ health until we are able to get a better sense of future air quality reports. We recommend all New Yorkers limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible,” Eric said in a statement.

