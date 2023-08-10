'Apologize To Lisa' Trends On Twitter After BLACKPINK Star Receives Hate Comment

Fans of the mega-popular K-Pop girls’ group BLACKPINK are in a fury, demanding an apology from an account that made hateful comments about the group’s shining star, Lisa. With more than half a million posts and still rising, “Apologize To Lisa" is making waves online. The whole saga began when Lisa posted a series of new photos and videos on her Instagram from her recent vacation. In a few photos, she can be seen chilling by the water in a casual white shirt and blue denim, while in others, she is swimming in a green two-piece, looking alluring as ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Fans showered the post with compliments, praising the singer’s incredible looks. However, one remark from an account named New Jeans Global grabbed everyone’s attention for all the wrong reasons. Even though the account has been taken down, screenshots of its disrespectful comment have spread like wildfire.

“She looks terrible" comment by the account sparked massive outrage. Soon, “Apologize To Lisa" started trending on Twitter.

Trying to explain the situation, New Jeans Global issued a statement, explaining that their account was hacked around two hours before the incident occurred. They denied any connection to the offensive comment and informed fans that they had promptly taken the comment down.

Take a look:

"WERE HACKED"this is the worthless excuses when someone forgot to switch the account.APOLOGIZE TO LISA @NEWJEANSGLOBAL pic.twitter.com/gXrNNdswky — COOPER (@super_manoban) August 10, 2023

However, this explanation of the events has not satisfied Lisa’s fans and they have called it an excuse to shake off responsibilities. The matter has only escalated since then and there are no comments from BLACKPINK or Lisa yet, on the issue.

But Lisa’s fans aren’t buying the explanation. In a barrage of tweets, fans are seeking an apology. “WERE HACKED This is the worthless excuses when someone forgot to switch the account," wrote a user.

"WERE HACKED"this is the worthless excuses when someone forgot to switch the account.APOLOGIZE TO LISA @NEWJEANSGLOBAL pic.twitter.com/gXrNNdswky — COOPER (@super_manoban) August 10, 2023

“The small group has no reputation, but the fandom is toxic and disgusting. cursed at big idols, then blamed the hacker but didn’t know how to apologize to the person they offended. that’s disgusting," another Lisa fan tweeted.

The small group has no reputation, but the fandom is toxic and disgusting. cursed at big idols, then blamed the hacker but didn't know how to apologize to the person they offended. that's disgustingNEWJEANS GLOBAL APOLOGIZE TO LISA pic.twitter.com/SU42PyaHSs — babylili273 (@magniranthine_e) August 10, 2023

As of now, New Jeans Global have reportedly deleted their account from all popular social media sites. They also claimed that they have received death threats from Lisa’s fans. Fans from all around the world are flooding social media with tweets, asking for a genuine apology.