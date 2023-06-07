Internet Has Discovered the 'Saddest' Thing About Apple's Vision Pro Headset

The WWDC 2023 marked Apple’s introduction of their latest innovation, the Vision Pro headset, which combines virtual reality and augmented reality technologies to overlay digital imagery onto the real world. This highly anticipated device has garnered significant attention for its immersive high-definition viewing experience, sparking excitement among consumers. However, amidst the excitement, concerns have emerged regarding the potential societal implications and the likelihood of increased digital isolation. Interestingly, a sad discovery on the Apple Vision Pro has come up on the internet and resonated with many users.

One notable segment in the promotional video showcasing the capabilities of the Vision Pro headset depicted a father capturing pictures and videos of his daughters playing in front of him. This particular scene has struck a chord with viewers, evoking a sense of sadness as it highlights how a father, immersed in the allure of the high-tech gadget, seems disconnected from the precious, authentic moments unfolding before him. This scene, indeed, serves as a poignant reminder of our increasing dependence on technology and how it can inadvertently lead us toward isolation, detaching us from the beauty of the real world.

On a serious note, doesn’t it feel like wearing a metaphorical blindfold as we navigate through life, completely unaware of our surroundings and detached from genuine human connections?

I gotta admit, this part made me a bit sad. pic.twitter.com/aLHqc9hPKi— Tobias van Schneider (@vanschneider) June 5, 2023

“Is Dad really even paying attention? Are we just gonna live inside a headset? People already living their lives on the phone, this seems much worse. Smaller and less obtrusive will make it an even more significant issue. And it will get there,” wrote a user on Twitter. Another one chimed in, saying, “Imagine the rest of your family having a good time. All your kid sees is *weird-eyes dad with headset on*.”

I agree with many that wearing the @Apple #VisionPro to take 3D video during important moments like a birthday would really be kind of a sad image of a dad wearing a headset instead of being present in the moment. Maybe instead there could be a sort of tripod to prop up the… pic.twitter.com/ldQTcCWWvH— James Almeida 🌐 (@_JamesAlmeida) June 6, 2023

Imagine the rest of your family having a good time.All your kid sees is *weird-eyes dad with headset on* pic.twitter.com/toPUbtYR08— The Danish Guy (@JoakimThomsen) June 5, 2023

But, that’s not all. Take a look at the larger picture of how the internet perceives this sad virtual ‘reality’!

VisionPro feels a weirdly solitary experience. Dad wearing a headset to film the fam? Watching a movie by yourself in 4k while your flatmates watch tv? Being the unapproachable dude with the bugeyes in the office? Lonely.— Sacha Judd (@sachajudd) June 5, 2023

Ok the part of the keynote where the dad is wearing a Vision Pro headset and taking pictures of his kids his hilarious. I can’t imagine ever doing this…— Alex Parks (@a_park5) June 5, 2023

Imagine being the dad who is wearing a goofy looking headset while his baby daughter is cutting the cake on her birthday with a dozen of her friends #WWDC23— Siddharth Panda (@realslimsiddy) June 5, 2023

The dad wearing the vision pro recording a “3D memory" looks dystopian 💀💀 imagine remembering your parents always having this headset on 24/7— Mitchell Stooksbury  (@MitchellStooks) June 5, 2023

Sooner or later, it seems like technology will outlive us, turning us into ‘life-induced’ robots.