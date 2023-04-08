'AR Rahman Hindi Bracket' Enters Semifinals, Here's All About Twitter's Great Cultural Moment

AR Rahman’s Hindi songs are currently seeing resurgent popularity on Twitter, all thanks to the ‘ARR Hindi bracket’ tournament that’s going on. Mumbai-based writer and editor Runcil Rebello’s Twitter poll to establish the best Hindi song by AR Rahman once and for all quickly turned into a phenomenon on the platform, spurring countless memes, essays and even some “gang wars".

Rebello, along with two of his Twitter friends (@peeekaaaaa and @PermanentManx), started off the bracket-style tournament with a total of 128 songs, as per a Livemint report. Currently, the tournament has entered its semifinal stage. Essentially, the pool of songs in the bracket gets smaller and smaller through elimination via polls.

After weeks of fierce battle, many exchanges of verbal barbs people offering bribes, accusing each other of favouritism and “social engineering", four iconic songs have reached the semifinals: Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ae Ajnabi, Dil Se Re and Jashn-e-Bahara. Chaiyya Chaiyya, especially, as per memers/experts, has a tendency of emerging winner.

So in case you've recovered from the quarterfinals of the #ARRHindiBracket, we now have the semifinals up. pic.twitter.com/YJ4n5FAnIc— #arrhindibracket is live. see pinned tweet (@MrNarci) April 7, 2023

Here are some of the monumental moments that have transpired during the tournament, starting from someone chronicling all the meltdowns they had, to the slew of memes.

Making a thread of all my meltdowns during the #ARRHindiBracket (so far)..Will go chronologically, wanna see how I progressed/regressed from just voting and moving on to actively campaigningAs always all credit to @MrNarci @peeekaaaaa @PermanentManx for my journey — Abi (@abs19931) April 7, 2023

my friends and I watching Chaiyya Chaiyya steamroll every single opponent in the AR Rahman championship #ARRHindiBracket @MrNarci pic.twitter.com/bzjHtc67X3— Ria Chopra (@riachops) April 7, 2023

you fought well Fanaa #ARRHindiBracket pic.twitter.com/9JayUim2dp— #arrhindibracket is live. see pinned tweet (@MrNarci) April 3, 2023

me at the beginning vs end of #arrhindibracket pic.twitter.com/B3LzY15qGg— akashavaani (@edoalaga) April 7, 2023

This meme sums up the current situation. SRK supremacy?

So which song gets your vote?

