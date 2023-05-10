AR Rahman Throws Shade at Musicians 'Murdering' His Songs, Bollywood Fans List the Tracks

AR Rahman, the talented Indian music maestro, has long been recognised as one of the country’s most prodigious musical geniuses. Over the course of his illustrious career spanning more than three decades, Rahman has composed and sung songs in numerous languages, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry. However, his artistic creations have not been immune to the trends of remixing and recreation, a phenomenon that he has occasionally expressed his dissatisfaction with. Now, in a delightful and light-hearted twist, Rahman recently delved into this subject matter once again.

Taking to Twitter, AR Rahman shared an old clip that had resurfaced online. The footage, captured during the 2017 Polar Music Prize show, features the renowned English singer, Sting, visibly displaying discomfort as he watches Jose Feliciano perform the timeless hit “Every Breath You Take" on stage.

Sting, who has amassed an impressive collection of 17 Grammy awards, is widely recognised as a prominent figure in the rock music scene, while also excelling as an actor and songwriter. The tweet that caught AR Rahman’s attention featured a note stating, “Sting watching his song getting murdered live on stage." In response, Rahman quote-tweeted the post, giving a nod to the situation by adding, “I’ve been there."

His subtle reference to musicians ‘murdering’ his music on stage sparked a flurry of reactions from users, who eagerly speculated on potential remixes and recreations originating from the esteemed musician himself. One fan humorously suggested, “Humma humma remix?" referring to a popular track that received a contemporary rendition. Another chimed in, saying, “Like what they did in Street Dancer 3D."

He has suddenly become so cheeky it's such a departure from his usual public self.I love it. https://t.co/nnfohsQVci — DBSMT (@HitchhikerQ) May 10, 2023

That Masakali remix did something to him we now live in a world of Dark Timeline ARR— DBSMT (@HitchhikerQ) May 10, 2023

Masakali remix— Sachin Garg (@GargSachin) May 10, 2023

Humma humma remix ?— ఉస్తాద్ బ్రో (@AkhilDeepak) May 10, 2023

That “” makes it weirder, I love it— Aayushi Naik (@OGtrashtalk) May 10, 2023

Thalaivare.. — Tamilan Adiyan (@AdiyanTamilan) May 10, 2023

Like what they did in street dancer 3D— (@PoovarasanMari1) May 10, 2023

The speculation continued as a third user made a guess by mentioning “Thalaivare," potentially referring to another song that underwent reinterpretation. The fourth user contributed to the conversation, mentioning the “Masakali remake," alluding to a controversial recreation of a Rahman classic. In 2020, the composer had openly taken to social media to express his displeasure with the T-Series music video ‘Masakali 2.0’ featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

top videos

Someone had to say this, at last!

Read all the Latest News here