Are Avocados Really More Affordable Than Tomatoes? Woman's Tweet Comparing Prices Shocks Netizens

Tomatoes are getting pricier by the day, making normal households scratch their heads. People are ditching tomatoes and doing the tango with cheaper options like tamarind and amchur powder for that tangy taste. Remember when tomatoes used to cost as little as 20 rupees per kilo? Well, hold onto your taste buds because now they’re dancing their way up to a whopping 300 rupees per kilogram in some corners of the country. But there’s this tweet that’s putting a twist on the tomato tale. A lady compared tomato prices to avocado prices, and get this – she’s saying that tomatoes are even pricier than avocados. Can you believe that?

In that tweet, there were two pictures. One showed an avocado, a single piece weighing about 140-200 grams, priced at 59 bucks. The other picture had 500 grams of tomatoes with a price tag of 111 rupees. Right alongside these photos, she wrote: “It’s just a time in the economy when making avocado toast for breakfast is cheaper than dosa and tomato chutney". Avocado toast, that fancy breakfast, is actually lighter on the wallet than a simple dosa with tomato chutney. Its as if the food world is doing a little twisty dance, surprising us all.

Take a look at the post below:

it’s just a time in the economy when making avocado toast for breakfast is cheaper than dosa and tomato chutney pic.twitter.com/DgtuRj7OSv— subiii (@_subiii_) August 3, 2023

The woman’s tweet was met with a few positive and many negative responses. Tomatoes are still keeping their budget-friendly status, priced at 222 bucks per kilogram. While many agreed with her on the price difference and gloated about the sudden shift in the economy, a few questioned her Math.

Underneath that post, a bunch of users chimed in with their reactions to this price showdown. A lot of them were caught off guard by the surprisingly low cost of avocados.

“I’m actually jealous that you get an avocado for around 50 bucks. Cheapest I’ve seen till date" expressed one user.

I’m actually jealous that you get an avocado for around 50 bucks. Cheapest I’ve seen till date.— кvв (Parody) (@kvgraphy1) August 3, 2023

“Was thinking exactly the same thing when I ordered avocado today and glanced at tomato’s price," chimed in another.

was thinking exactly the same thing when i ordered avocado today and glanced at tomato’s price.. 😂— stochastic brofessor (@_deep_yearning) August 3, 2023

A vigilant individual corrected her with a straightforward, “No it’s not. Your math teacher will commit suicide if you put out nonsense like this.”

No it’s not. Your math teacher will commit suicide if you put out nonsense like this.— The Road to Serfdom (@quark_time) August 4, 2023

What are your thoughts on this lady’s tweet?