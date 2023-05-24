'Are Fans 5?' Taylor Swift's Reaction to Piano Playing By Itself at Concert Gets Trolled on Twitter

A video of Taylor Swift went viral as it showed the American pop star’s epic reaction to a piano playing by itself. The event took place at her Foxborough concert. It happened after the piano keys came to life by themselves after a few raindrops fell. The spooky moment soon turned into an adorable one with Taylor’s reaction. Although she was shocked when it happened at first, but then she assured her fans that the piano was damaged due to the incessant rain.

While many were amused with her reaction, there were also a few people who trolled her for the same. One of them was Twitter user @PokingOut, who shared the video and wrote, “Girl this is a show for 5 year olds."

Her post immediately went viral and garnered tons of responses.

girl this is a show for 5 year olds https://t.co/6qnAwHMTDj— j (@pokingitout) May 22, 2023

Fans do not seem that pleased with the tweet as they schooled the Twitter user for her remark. “how miserable do you have to be to make this conclusion and hating taylor all from a piano malfunction?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “woman giggles at her piano malfunctioning which is not even planned is for 5 year olds how." “Well I have been a 5 year old white teenager for years now so wouldn’t mind being called the same for another 20 years. And yes I’ll definitely spend my money on this mediocre white woman if she ever comes to my country," wrote another user.

this video is so cute why are you so bitter https://t.co/MUGYm8eLfc— cait (@heavencait) May 23, 2023

taylor haters are really running out of things to complain about cuz what does this even mean https://t.co/GIBl6LA708— Saúl (@SITINHELLWITHU_) May 23, 2023

how miserable do you have to be to make this conclusion and hating taylor all from a piano malfunction? https://t.co/udAB74HiGY pic.twitter.com/ltqtD0ghm4— Oscar ⸆⸉ (@cancelmyplanss) May 24, 2023

running out of things to hate her for i guess https://t.co/R7UWepu6Hz— devira !? (@slutforfitf) May 23, 2023

