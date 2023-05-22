Are You A Pokemon Fan? This Pikachu-Themed Train In Japan Is Just For You

For all the Pokemon enthusiasts out there, a dream-come-true experience awaits in Japan for you. It will transport you straight into the vibrant world of Ash Ketchum and friends. Adding to your bucket list of must-do activities, a special Pikachu-themed train has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Recently shared on Instagram by travel blogger Billy Biehl, the video of this vibrant yellow train has quickly gone viral. Running from Ichinoseki to Kesennuma, the train immerses passengers in a delightful experience.

But the magic doesn’t stop there, the station itself is full of charming decorations of the animated series, making it a dream destination for Pokemon enthusiasts.

Once on board, Billy Biehl takes us on a delightful tour of the compartment. The seats are adorned with Pokeballs, while the ceiling and windows come alive with playful stencils. In a special yellow cabin, a sight that would melt any Pokemon fan’s heart, a horde of cuddly Pikachu plushies, along with one massive soft toy in the middle.

The video of the Pokemon With You train has gone viral, accumulating over 1 million views, 70 thousand likes and countless comments filled with people’s dreams of experiencing the train journey.

Reacting to the clip, one user expressed their desire, stating, “I hope to take this train one day! Thank you for sharing.”

Another person added to their bucket list and wrote, “One more thing for me to do in Japan.”

A third user humorously stated, “I wouldn’t be upset about a delay.” Adding a touch of humour, another user playfully asked, “Does the train go Pika-choo-choo?”

The Pokemon With You train, was introduced in 2012, in response to the devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck the Tohoku region in March 2011. The train serves as a symbol of hope and support for the affected communities.

The primary objective behind this was to bring smiles back to the faces of children residing in the areas severely affected by the disaster. Additionally, the train’s design and unique concept was created so that it attract tourists back to the region, helping to support its recovery and rebuild the local economy.

In July 2017, the original Pokemon With You train was replaced by an updated version, featuring Pikachu, the beloved electric rodent.