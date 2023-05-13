Are You A True The Office Fan? Spot The Difference Before Time Runs Out

Though ‘spot the difference’ brain teasers may appear to be quite simple, they are quite challenging pictorial puzzles. The problem kick-starts as soon as you begin to find a set number of differences between two other similar-looking photos. What’s interesting is sometimes these minor differences seem invisible to the naked eye. Do you think you are a keen observer? Prepare to put your eyes to the test with this tricky and addictive brain teaser, which will appeal to fans of ‘The Office’ and puzzle enthusiasts alike.

Take a look at the pictorial puzzle here:

Let us make it clear that there is only a single difference between these similar-looking images. However, the complication arises as soon as you observe the photos. The only way to get into the clear is to inspect all the elements quite carefully. The photo shares a behind-the-scenes glimpse of The Show, wherein all the cast members including beloved Steve Carell’s Michael Scott, John Krasiniki’s Jim Halpert, Rain Wilson’s Dwight Schrute, among many others assemble for a happy photo. Both the stills look extremely similar, so how do you solve it?

Notably, it is said the brain tries to gain focus on the bigger picture by filtering out small details. Hence, it is quite inevitable that people miss out on minute differences. In order to be able to solve it, one has to remain utterly focused. People get quite surprised after finding the answer because many times it happens to be quite obvious and right in front of their eyes. The only hint is to not see the image as a whole but fragment it into smaller portions for scrutinizing in a better way.

Found it?

The difference lies within the element of the calendar placed right behind the pole. Some letters are missing.

As soon as the puzzle surfaced online, a barrage of users flooded the comment section with correct answers. A user wrote, “I believe it’s a calendar in the back on the wall, the one on the left has 3 things and the one on the right has 2.” Another added, “Something is missing on the board in the back.” One more joined, “The calendar in the back behind the pole.”

Meanwhile, a section of users were unable to find the right answer. A confused user said, “They’re the same picture,” another asked, “Where is the calendar?” Meanwhile, one joked, “If I had a gun to my head, I’d be dead.”

Were you able to spot the difference?