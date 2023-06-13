Are You An Imagine Dragons Fan? This Video Is Only For You

Music possesses the remarkable ability to uplift our spirits and shape our thoughts and this truth is undeniable. There are certain songs that can provide us with the much-needed motivation we seek. It seems, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, shares this belief as he showcases his admiration for the renowned band Imagine Dragons. In a clip shared by Temjen Imna Along, the band’s lead singer, Dan Reynolds, delivers an electrifying performance of their popular song, Thunder. Along with the video, the minister expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Starting my Monday with this amazing music! Are you an Imagine Dragons fan?"

Starting my Monday with this amazing music!Are you an Imagine Dragons fan ? 😉 pic.twitter.com/EBQJW293UD — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) June 12, 2023

Since the video was shared, it has swiftly gained traction, amassing an impressive view count of over 47,000 and attracting numerous comments. Social media users expressed their shared love for the band.

A user expressed that Imagine Dragons is their 11-year-old’s favourite group and mentioned that Thunder is one of their favourite songs.

My 11 years old's favourite group and one of her fav songs!! Thunder!!⚡⛈️— Annu Kathpalia (@OAR48277081) June 12, 2023

A person has appreciated Temjen Imna Along’s song choice and described it as a special way to start the week.

What a special song to start the week— Manoj (@Nixachar) June 12, 2023

A comment referred to Temjen Imna Along as the “Real Thunder" of the North East.

Boss, aap hi ho North East ke Real Thunder. 🤲— Naveen (@NaveenPldcoach) June 12, 2023

A user suggested starting a Dragon Fanclub of Northeast and hosting an Imagine Dragons concert in the region by 2025.

Dragon Fans!!!Let's start a Dragon Fanclub of Northeast and have his concert in northeast by 2025!!!Letsss goooo!!!#MakeItHappen— Kunwar Kundan (@kunwarkundan) June 12, 2023

Imagine Dragons is a highly acclaimed pop-rock band originating from the United States. The band comprises lead vocalist Dan Reynolds, along with Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman. Known for their captivating musical style and compelling lyrics, the band has gained significant popularity worldwide. Some of their most well-known and beloved songs include Bones, Demons, Believer, Radioactive, Thunder, Bad Liar and Whatever It Takes, among others.