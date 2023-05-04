Are You Good With Numbers? Solve This Puzzle And Prove Us Wrong

Optical illusions or any other puzzles which test your visual perception are in vogue these days. These brain teasers help you strengthen your focus, cognitive skills and eye for detail. The newest optical illusion creating waves on social media concerns numbers. Now, before you think it’s a mathematical puzzle and scurry away from this page, let us tell you that you do not have to ‘solve’ anything in this puzzle. You just have to find a number hidden in the photo shared by an Instagram handle called Optical Illusions. If you consider yourself an expert at spotting details, then this puzzle might just be for you.

Take a look at the photo. Your task is to find the number 5, which is hidden somewhere in the image. If you are able to find the number within 10 seconds, then you have an incredibly focused mind. Are you up for the challenge?

Did you manage to guess the answer in 10 seconds or less? If you could not do it, then we have a hint for you- look at the bottom right corner of the image. Did you see the number?

Some Instagram users certainly found the task easy. “It took me less than 1 second, like the first thing I see in the picture was 5 and then I read the caption above,” a comment read.

Another person replied, “Funny I found the 5 before I finished reading the sentence.”

Optical illusions are not just a way to test your focus and brain power, but also offer an engaging pastime to engage in with your family and friends. These puzzles help keep your focus sharp and allow you to test your abilities in a fun manner.

Another optical illusion that caught everyone’s attention on social media required people to guess the number of balls that should be making up a pyramid in the photo.

If you thought the answer was 16, then you are mistaken. Wondering what the correct number is? To find out the solution, square the balls making up each level on one side of the pyramid. You will be able to guess the answer within seconds.

