Argentina's New Presidential Plane Pulls Off Low-level Stunts, Viral Video Draws Criticism Online

An alarming video of a Boeing 757-200 executing a dangerously low fly pass is going viral on social media. According to Simple Flying, the risky maneuver was performed by pilots flying ‘ARG 01,’ a VVIP configured 757-200 designated for transporting Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez. The risky maneuver has raised concerns and sparked discussions about aviation safety and the potential risks associated with such actions.

A video capturing the incident unfolded at Argentina’s Aeroparque Internacional Jorge Newbery in the capital city of Buenos Aires. Onlookers managed to record the moment when the aircraft, flying at an unusually low altitude, executed a missed approach over the runway. Shortly after, the plane proceeded to perform a sharp left turn. As per reports, the aircraft then circled back and safely landed on the runway, coming to a complete stop.

“The presidential 757 arrives and before stepping on Argentine soil this comes out. It seems that the 737 was not enough, the aero kumpas (aviation authorities) continue to demonstrate a lack of judgment protected by power," expressed a Twitter user as they shared the video footage.

Llega el 757 presidencial y antes de pisar suelo argentino sale este MAMARRACHO.Parece que no fue suficiente con el 737, los aero kumpas siguen demostrando falta de criterio amparado por el poder. Argentina patética!!!! pic.twitter.com/jDFrSyGYYf — Vuelos y Viajes (@flysicardi) May 25, 2023

Since its circulation, the video has sparked a whirlwind of activity across the internet. It has elicited a diverse range of responses from online users. While some individuals were captivated by the pilots’ skillful execution of the maneuver, others expressed their concerns and questioned the necessity of such a risky performance.

One user voiced their concerns by stating, “Dangerous, irresponsible, unnecessary maneuver. What if it went wrong?" Conversely, another user defended the action, stating, “It is the new presidential plane of Argentina. The pilots are very well trained and able to perform this maneuver. It was a safe operation complying with all aviation safety regulations."

In response to the criticism circulating on social media, pilots Leonardo Barone and Juan Pablo Pinto issued a statement addressing the matter. They clarified that they had obtained authorization from the air traffic controller to execute a low pass above the runway.

According to a statement quoted by Simple Flying, they explained, “The mentioned pass was authorized by air traffic control, as it is a customary maneuver performed when a new aircraft arrives or when a commander retires."

Meanwhile, the recently acquired presidential aircraft of Argentina holds a substantial value of approximately $22 million, which is justified by its VIP configuration. The aircraft boasts a notable set of features, including a main suite and two additional rooms that can be utilized as meeting spaces. With these provisions, the aircraft has the capacity to accommodate up to 39 passengers, ensuring optimal functionality for official purposes.