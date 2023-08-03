Argentinian Restaurant Slammed Over 'Anne Frank Burger' And 'Adolf Fries'

Argentina-based fast food restaurant, the Honky Donky Burger, has recently come under fire for its controversial decision to name food items on its menu after Adolf Hitler and Anne Frank. The naming of dishes after a Holocaust victim and World War 2 dictator has ignited strong reactions from Jewish organizations, who have condemned the restaurant and called them disgusting.

The restaurant, located in Rafaela City, Santa Fe, sells Adolf Fries with bacon and cheddar, while the Ana Frank Burger contains ground beef with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise, priced at around USD 11 (approximately Rs 900).

As per New York Post, their menu includes dishes named after several other controversial historical figures. Alongside Hitler and Frank, the menu features items named after Genghis Khan, Benito Mussolini and Mao Zedong. The use of these names has sparked further outrage.

The reason behind Honky Donky Burger’s decision to use names of such personalities remains unclear. Jewish organizations, including the Israelite Cultural and Sports Association and the Rafaela Jewish Community, have expressed their outrage and disapproval, labelling the marketing campaign as “insulting."

In a statement issued on Facebook, one of the community wrote, “Given the public knowledge that a fast food outlet in our city trivially uses the names of Anne Frank and Adolf Hitler to name their products, the Rafaela Jewish Community expresses its deepest rejection and indignation, announcing that we will take legal action corresponding to the fact in question."

Jewish community representative Ariel Rosenthal had expressed his concerns about the offensive menu back in March and told Infobae that the owners of Honky Donky Burger had promised to change it during the time. However, he remained hopeful that the modifications were currently underway and that an apology would be issued by the restaurant.

Following the backlash, the Honky Donky Burger issued an apology for its offensive menu names. The restaurant has also taken action by removing the Adolf fries from the menu and renaming the Anne Frank burger after Anne Boleyn, the former queen of England. Additionally, the fast food restaurant has pledged to introduce a new lineup of dishes, honouring inspiring and heroic historical figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Dalai Lama, Barack Obama, Mother Teresa Nelson Mandela and others.