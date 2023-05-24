Arijit Singh Rides Scooter For Grocery Shopping In Hometown, Humble Nature Wins Over Fans

Indian music sensation Arijit Singh, whose melodious vocals can mesmerise a sea of fans, is a man with a “golden heart." These are not our words. Instagram users have given him the title after an old video of him resurfaced on the Internet. While traveling in swanky cars and living a luxurious lifestyle is a prerequisite of being a celebrity, Arijit Singh tries not to let it affect his humble upbringing. A video of the singer going viral shows him going grocery shopping and chit-chatting with his neighbours in his hometown, Murshidabad, West Bengal.

What also stole the limelight was his choice of vehicle. The Tum Hi Ho singer, this time, ditched the luxury of a car ride by traveling on a scooter. The visuals show him moving toward the two-wheeler carrying a bag in his hand. According to a report by the Indian Express, Arijit talked in Bengali while greeting his neighbours.

If the video is anything to go by, the musician appears to be extremely happy during the humble exchange. Take a look:

As soon as the video surfaced online, a barrage of fans began lauding the down-to-earth nature of the musician. One called him a “real hero”, and another appreciated his “golden heart.” One wrote: “Arijit Singh is love."

Many users also flooded social media with funny reactions about him not wearing a helmet. For those unaware, just weeks ago, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and actress Anushka Sharma were fined for similar viral videos of them riding on two-wheelers without helmets.

This viral video of Arijit comes a month after he won the hearts of die-hard cricket fans by touching the feet of MS Dhoni during the opening ceremony of IPL 2023.

The singer who was invited to perform at the grand event, was spotted showing respect to the cricket powerhouse in multiple photos that quickly spread like wildfire on social media.

The moment that all you wented to seeArijit singh touching mahendra singh dhoni's 👣 feet The most beautiful picture🖼️ of IPL 20230❤ pic.twitter.com/1v9IyocA89 — Abhay Patel (@AbhayPa61585368) April 1, 2023

A barrage of fans ended up heaping praises for Arijit for the sheer display of his humble nature. Their ‘GOAT paying some respect towards GOAT,’ moment was widely celebrated on the internet.