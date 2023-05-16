Arjun Tendulkar Bit By Dog Ahead of LSG vs Mumbai Indians and Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar recently shared news of a freak accident he encountered prior to the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. Despite his limited appearances this season following his IPL debut last month, the extent of his injury leaves uncertainty regarding his availability for the upcoming clash.

In a video shared on the official Twitter handle of Lucknow Super Giants, Arjun Tendulkar was spotted interacting with LSG players during their practice session. During the exchange, Yudhvir Singh enquired about his well-being, to which Arjun responded, “A dog bit me, a day before" while displaying his bowling hand.

In the wake of this incident, the news quickly gained momentum on Twitter, sparking a whirlwind of reactions. The social media platform became inundated with memes, transforming the situation into a mixed bag of emotions for Sachin Tendulkar’s son.

#ArjunTendulkarTo Dog:Why dis u bite Arjun Tendulkar during IPL pic.twitter.com/oeq8K2Dxun — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) May 16, 2023

People raising doubts in dog bite to #ArjunTendulkar Arjun be like.. pic.twitter.com/1CqT8WRZZb — MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) May 16, 2023

top videos

Arjun showcased his talent in the IPL 2023 by participating in four matches for the Mumbai Indians, where he impressively claimed three wickets. His notable performance came in the match against the Titans, where he achieved his best figures of 1/9. Despite his initial appearances, Arjun was subsequently excluded from the Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI and has remained on the bench, with Akash Madhwal and Kumar Kartikeya securing their spots in the team. However, with Tilak Varma currently recovering from an injury, Arjun’s chances of making a comeback seemed promising until the recent unforeseen incident occurred.

The 23-year-old marked his IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders, but it was his performance against the Sunrisers Hyderabad that truly thrust him into the spotlight. In a remarkable display of skill and composure, Arjun claimed his maiden IPL wickets by dismissing the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar. What made it even more impressive was that he defended just 21 runs in the final over of the match. This outstanding achievement caught the attention of cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar, Brett Lee, and many others, who acknowledged and applauded his talent.