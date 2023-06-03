Artist Creates Captivating Song Using Shreya Ghoshal's Track Titles; Singer Reacts

In a stunning tribute to the iconic singer Shreya Ghoshal, an artist, Ramya Ramkumar, has concocted a mesmerising song using the titles of her enchanting tracks. With her passion, the artist crafted a masterpiece that has taken social media by storm. Sharing the video, Ramya wrote in the caption, “Made this as a dedication to my fav queen Shreya Ghoshal with some of her beautiful songs. Would be honoured if you watched this didi. Hope you like it." And to her surprise, this extraordinary composition caught the attention of the singer.

Reacting to this video, Shreya Ghoshal expressed her admiration for artist Ramya Ramkumar. “This is really so beautiful. Really touched by this thoughtful and soulful dedication. Sounding amazing, heard it so many times already… Loved it!!" she wrote.

As soon as the video went viral, numerous social media users flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. Expressing their admiration for the artist and her soothing creation, a user wrote, “I really loved it. I hope it reaches Shreya. She’ll be impressed."

Another one commented, “Wow that’s amazing. Shreya Ji must be very proud of u."

“I was just waiting for someone to make this with her songs," a social media user wrote.

Since its release on Friday, June 2, the captivating music video has been capturing the hearts and attention of music lovers around the world. With almost 61,000 views and counting, the mesmerising composition by artist Ramya Ramkumar has struck a chord with audiences, resonating with its creativity and passion.

Shreya Ghoshal, a name synonymous with musical brilliance, has cemented her place as one of the most celebrated playback singers in the Indian music industry. Her enchanting vocals, coupled with a remarkable range and versatility, have made her a beloved figure across generations. From soul-stirring romantic melodies to foot-tapping dance numbers, Shreya has effortlessly showcased her prowess in various languages and genres.