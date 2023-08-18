Artist Creates Wooden Spoon Smaller Than Nib Of A Pen; World Record, Obviously

Guinness World Records consistently unveils extraordinary feats, events, and skills that captivate our attention. A recent headline-grabbing achievement revolves around the creation of the world’s smallest wooden spoon. This remarkable accolade belongs to Shashikant Prajapati, a 25-year-old micro artist hailing from Bihar, India. Driven by a personal aspiration to accomplish something remarkable, Shashikant Prajapati crafted this miniature masterpiece.

The smallest wooden spoon is just 1.6 millimetres (0.06 inches) in length. According to a recent report by Guinness World Records, this exceptional tiny utensil has some fascinating details. GWR’s report mentions that to count as a valid record, the spoon needs to be an accurate, miniaturised version of a regular wooden spoon with a clearly visible bowl and handle.

Using a craft knife and a surgical tool, the micro artist skillfully carved the spoon from a single piece of wood. Shashikant also used a drawing compass to design a chain from a chalk piece. The micro artist told Guinness World Records, “Making a spoon from wood is quite easy, but making the world’s smallest wooden spoon is quite a tough job."

He dedicated extensive practise to refining the technique, meticulously constructing more than 10 versions of the spoon. Eventually, he triumphed in creating a spoon that not only met the design criteria but also achieved the size required to set the record.

“It was very difficult to make a spoon that is smaller than 2 mm, but after many attempts I was successful," he stated. Interestingly, the previous record holder for this accomplishment was also from India. In 2022, Navratan Prajapati Murtikar skillfully fashioned a tiny spoon that measured only 2 mm (0.07 inches).

Shashikant has a history of setting Guinness World Records. Prior to this achievement, he secured records twice for carving the most chain links from pencil lead. His initial triumph was in 2020, where he carved an impressive 126 links, followed by another feat in 2021 with a remarkable 236 links. The current record has been claimed by Kaviyarasan Selvam (India), who astonishingly crafted 617 lead links earlier this year.