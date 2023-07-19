Artist Shares AI Images Of Bollywood Stars As Barbie & Ken, Internet Says 'Deepika-Ranbir Please'

The upcoming Barbie movie, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, has generated significant buzz as its release date approaches. In the midst of this excitement, people are taking inspiration from the beloved doll and transforming themselves into Barbie. Recently, a Pakistani artist caught attention for transforming Barbie and Ken into popular celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas using an AI tool. The artist’s talent extended beyond PeeCee and her singer husband, as they also reimagined other Bollywood stars including Aamir Khan-Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli. The results are absolutely mesmerizing, leaving everyone in awe.

Sharing the artwork, an Instagram artist named, Abdullah Anxie wrote, “Barbie world Made on stable diffusion 0.9xl.”

Abdullah Anxie’s AI artwork features Indian celebrities adorned in vibrant colours, such as pink and yellow, even the rooms in the artwork are designed with the same colour combinations.

Meanwhile, the post showcasing Bollywood stars as Barbie and Ken has spread like wildfire across various social media platforms, capturing the attention and admiration of people worldwide.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Priyanka and Nick look perfect.” Another wrote, “Aamir isn’t Aamir anymore.”

A user appreciating the artwork wrote, “Katrina ma’am and Akshay sir edited is amazing.”

“PC and Jonas looking awesome couple as Barbie and ken doll,” a comment read.

A user suggested, “Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone please.” While one more asked, “Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan please.”

Earlier, the same Instagram artist showcased his creativity by reimagining more Bollywood actors as iconic 90s stars on the streets of Pakistan. In another post, Abdullah Anxie took a different approach by transforming Hollywood celebrities into Emiratis, showcasing his ability to blend different cultural elements.

Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, features an impressive cast, with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling taking on the lead roles. Joining them are talented actors such as Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, and Will Ferrell, who play pivotal characters in the movie. As audiences eagerly await the film’s release, it will face tough competition from Christopher Nolan’s epic Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role.