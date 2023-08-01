Artists Build World's Tallest Wooden Toy Block Tower Only To Crash It In Domino Effect

Remember those days of constructing structures using building blocks? Be it making towers or erecting houses of different shapes and sizes, the game appealed to many toddlers. Sometimes kids also used to compete among themselves to see who made the tallest structure. But seems like the game is not a game anymore. This year in June, domino artist Benjamin Crouzier and his team gave a new direction to their building blocks hobby. The talented group created the World’s tallest tower with toy wooden blocks. The seemingly impossible feat enabled Benjamin and his team to register their names in the Guinness World Records.

The Guinness World Records bestowed Benjamin Crouzier and twenty other domino artists on his team with the title of the ‘tallest tower made out of wooden toy blocks.’ The team created a gigantic 27.46 ft wooden block tower, constructed with perfection out of wooden KAPLA planks. KAPLA planks are construction blocks, all of them the same size, which are used to assemble a wide variety of shapes, without the help of clips or glue. As many as 1,00,000 KAPLA planks were used for building the tower, which the artists constructed in a span of four days at the Olympia Exhibition Centre in London.

Congratulations to Benjamin Crouzier and his team for making the tallest tower out of wooden toy blocks at 27.46 metres inside the Olympia London (UK) 🙌The toppling of the tower is super satisfying 🤤@kapla pic.twitter.com/iHUPsC3IxL — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 27, 2023

The official Twitter handle of Guinness World Records dropped the video of the wooden tower on the platform which has been garnering praise from the social media users. The video captures the imposing tower from different angles before the domino artists decide to topple the entire structure. To create the domino effect, a woman from the team nudged the lowest plank placed on the ground and soon the rest of the planks, balanced along with each other started falling one after the other. By the end of the clip, it was seen that the huge 27.46 ft structure collapsed into pieces on the floor. Elated at the feat, the builders were displayed celebrating by flinging themselves into the wooden planks-laden floor.

Twitter users were quick to react to the video in the comments. “Beautifully crafted… I love it” praised one of them. “That’s the craziest game of Jenga I’ve ever seen!” noted another. A third individual simply wrote, “Nice.”

Domino artist and YouTuber Lily Hevesh who was associated with the construction also shared a picture on Instagram featuring the talented artists in front of their art. She dropped a BTS video of the artists in the process of making the tall tower on YouTube as well.