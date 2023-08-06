Artist's Surprise Invitation To Exhibition Turns Out To Be 'Incredibly Moving' For Her Neighbour

A wholesome encounter between neighbours has become a true gesture of creativity and camaraderie on social media. The heartwarming tale of art and friendship with a touch of visual storytelling is winning the internet. Farah Bakkari, in a Twitter thread, revealed how her neighbour, who is an artist by profession, invited her to an exhibition. Farah added that while she was quite excited about attending the event, the 50-year-old made an unusual demand. The old lady asked Farah to wear her “yellow dress.”

“A few days ago my neighbour (artist of 50+ years) and I was casually chatting, then as she’s leaving she says, “Hey I’ve a painting at this art show opening on Friday, maybe you wanna come?” I enthusiastically agree. then she adds, “if you want you can wear your yellow dress,” read Farah’s tweet.

Farah found her neighbour’s request of wearing the yellow dress “weird” but she replied, “Well, it’s dirty…if I can wash it in time.” Decked up in her chic sunshine yellow dress, when Farah arrived at the exhibition, she was confused why people looked at her, smiled and murmured. When the neighbour showed Farah the painting, she was moved to see herself, wearing the same yellow dress, standing in the lush green garden of the artist.

In a follow-up tweet, Farah explained, “I think the dress thing is sorta weird but she’s funny that way and I say “well, it’s dirty…if I can wash it in time.” Then I turn up and everyone looks and smiles and murmurs, and she takes me to her painting and she painted me standing in her garden. The exhibit’s theme “SEEING ITHACA”

Read the post here:

https://twitter.com/farahbakaari/status/1687633349660090368

The artwork had not only captured her physical presence but also the intangible threads of their bond. Farah shared a photograph with her neighbour as well as the canvas in the background. Alongside the picture, she tweeted, “Needless to say, I’m so incredibly moved and so grateful for the wonderful community of kind strange friends I’ve made in this town.”

Twitter users were moved by the heartening gesture of the artist. A user wrote, “Also that painting is GORGEOUS her garden looks impressionist magical.” Another user commented, “You and the painting are beautiful and this has got to be the coolest, kindest thing I’ve seen on this app that’s in the midst of a downward spiral. Thanks for sharing."