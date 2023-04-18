Arunachal Pradesh CM Shares Clip Of Itanagar’s Seamless Traffic; It’s ‘Incredible’

Arunachal Pradesh’s capital Itanagar has been amassing praise on social media for the past few days, Reason? Its systematic and disciplined “flow of traffic.” The city came into the spotlight on Twitter after Chief Minister Prema Khandu posted a video of seamless traffic in Itanagar. The minister is already a fan favourite for highlighting his state’s unexplored beauty via photos and videos. His latest addition to his long list of amusing posts exhibits the “exemplary” traffic in Itanagar, “in terms of discipline”. Calling the video “beautiful,” Prema Khandu expressed his gratitude and lauded all the citizens, whom he claims are crucial “in making city life easier.” He stated that the infrastructure in Itanagar has transformed only in recent years.

While sharing the video, Prema Khandu wrote, “So beautiful, indeed! The flow of traffic is exemplary in terms of discipline, which gives us so much satisfaction! Every citizen is an important stakeholder in making city life easier and better. Infra facilities in Itanagar have transformed in recent years. Thank you so much, Nabam Saha Hina, for sharing the video. Let us take care of our every city, town, village and of course our pride - Itanagar!”

The video gives you an aerial view of the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, wherein people can be seen moving in their vehicles in an organised fashion.

Accentuating the beauty of the road in the aerial view video are the lush green patches in the middle, posing as the divider on the road. Expectedly, the internet was impressed with vehicles’ movement in such a systematic manner. Apart from describing the view as “incredible,” several users complimented Prema Khandu for the infrastructure development that has taken place under his rule. A user commented, “Looks great sir. Congratulations to you and your team for these kinds of infra push.”

Another commented, “In North East, I have seen the traffic discipline is very good. Hardly anybody breaks the traffic rules. No unnecessary honking. Very very rare sighting of any street traffic brawl. And cleanliness is topmost.”

So far, the video has been played more than 150 thousand times.

Last year, a video from Mizoram’s capital went viral as it showed several vehicles moving behind each other in a line. People were left in awe to witness that none of the vehicles was in a hurry or trying to overtake another. Each of them was moving in a straight line without honking horns.

The video managed to grasp the attention of thousands of users on the internet.

