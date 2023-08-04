'As Loud As A Motorcycle': US Woman Breaks Record For World’s Loudest Burp

While a lot of people tend to avoid burping as it is considered unmannerly, a USA-based woman chose a different path and embraced her ability. Kimberly Kimycola Winter broke the record for the longest burp. Yes, that’s right. She won the title of loudest burp among females, hitting 107.3 dB. This record surpasses the previous record set by Elisa Cognoni of Italy in 2009, who achieved 107 dB. In the male category, the record for the loudest burp is held by Neville Sharp from Australia, with his burp measuring an impressive 112.7 dB in 2021.

As per the Guinness World Records, Kimberly Kimycola Winter’s burp reached a volume of 107.3 dB, surpassing the noise levels of various objects like a blender (70–80 dB), an electric handheld drill (90–95 dB), and even some motorcycles at full throttle (100–110 dB).

In order to officially mark her record, Kimberly had to perform her burp in a controlled environment without any reflected sound. As a result, she visited the studios of iHeartRadio, where she attempted to record live during the popular radio talk show ‘Elliot in the Morning,’ hosted by DJ Elliot Segal. Guinness World Records posted a video on their Instagram account with the caption, “Loudest burp (female) 107.3 db (C-weighted) by Kimberly Winter US" Watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

She has been aware of her extraordinarily loud burps since she was a child. While her loud burps may not always be well-received in public settings, Kimberly has managed to cultivate a following on TikTok and YouTube over the years, where people eagerly indulge in her unique talent.

In her conversation with Guinness World Records, the winner mentioned that she prepared her body for the historic burp by consuming breakfast along with coffee and beer. After weeks of experimentation, she arrived at this particular combination to determine which foods and drinks would result in the loudest burps.

According to Kimberly, her longest burp lasted approximately nine seconds, an impressive duration indeed. However, it falls pretty far short of the world record for the longest burp, achieved by Michele Forgione of Italy in 2009, which clocked in at an astounding 1 minute and 13 seconds. She stated, “I’m not going for longest, though; I’m going for loudest. I love to be loud and proud!"

Since the video was posted, it has over 629K views. Many individuals disliked the concept of this world record, and some of them even mentioned, “She drank lots of fizzy drinks to do this; it’s not the best record."

What are your thoughts about this world record?