Ashneer Grover Feels 'Admission In Nursery Is Tougher Than IIT'; Internet Agrees

Parents navigating the nursery admissions process for the first time for their children often face a difficult and stressful process in Delhi-NCR. Schools implement a variety of factors to choose their students, including interviews, aptitude exams, and extracurricular activities. In fact, there are far more applicants than there are seats available. This sentiment was recently highlighted by BharatPe co-founder and Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover, who compared nursery school admissions with IIT admissions.

On Monday, August 28, Ashneer Grover who often makes our day with his witty and humorous posts on social media, shared a write-up on X (formerly known as Twitter) addressing the prevalent issue which sparked numerous discussions on the microblogging platform. The 41-year-old put forward his opinion, pointing out that private, nursery school admissions for toddlers are more challenging than aspirants seeking admission at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) by clearing the entrance examination.

“It’s tougher to get your 4-year-old kid admission in Nursery in your preferred private school than it is to enter IITs. At least in Delhi NCR. Ask any parent who has gone through the process in the last 10 years. Demand for coveted schools far outstrips supply. If nursery school seats were auctioned in Delhi NCR, IPL would be the 2nd highest auction in the country,” read Ashneer Grover’s sarcastic yet meaningful post.

It’s tougher to get your 4 year old kid admission in Nursery in your preferred private school, than it is to enter IITs. At least in Delhi NCR. Ask any parent who has gone through the process in last 10 years. Demand for coveted schools far outstrips supply. If nursery school… — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) August 28, 2023

The X post soon created ripples across the platform, where people who dealt with similar situations or those who agreed with Ashneer Grover’s words jumped into the comment section to share their POVs. Check out some of the reactions below:

“These kids in the nursery have a lot of baggage. Often see drivers dropping them to school, and a maid to handle their tantrums. Parents are both busy printing or parties. Some don’t speak at all, and some live on gadgets. Feels sorry for kids sometimes…” noted one concerned user.

These kids in the nursery have a lot of baggage. Often see driver dropping them to school, a maid to handle their tantrums. Parents both busy printing 💵💵 or parties. Some don't speak at all, and some live on gadgets. Feels sorry for kids sometime…— Chetan Yallapurkar (@CYallapurkar) August 28, 2023

Agreeing to Grover, another quipped, “Haha, you’re absolutely right! The competition for nursery school seats in Delhi NCR can be intense. It’s amazing how high demand creates such a unique dynamic in the education system.”

Haha, you're absolutely right! The competition for nursery school seats in Delhi NCR can be intense. It's amazing how high demand creates such a unique dynamic in the education system. 😄— PJ (@pjdaddyofficial) August 28, 2023

“And the rates too are nothing less than any college fees. It’s more about prestige and not about quality of education,” came another remark. Suggesting a solution, a fourth individual claimed, “Home school them. You are smart parents. Not worth leaving this to overpriced, hugely overrated schools.”

And the rates too are nothing less than any college fees. It's more about prestige and not about quality of education.— Rohit Aryan (@RohitAryannn) August 28, 2023

Home school them. You are smart parents. Not worth leaving this to overpriced, hugely over rated schools.— पुनीत मौदगिल Punit Modhgil (@Modhgil) August 29, 2023

What are your thoughts on this?