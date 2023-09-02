Ashneer Grover Takes A Sly Dig At BookMyShow After World Cup Tickets Get Sold Out

Ashneer Grover, the founder of BharatPe, has recently taken a dig at BookMyShow for the swift sell-out of tickets for the highly anticipated World Cup cricket match. Grover took to Twitter on August 1 and suggested that the tickets for the upcoming cricket World Cup could have been auctioned off to the highest bidders. He also wrote that this move would have significantly boosted revenue for the key stakeholders, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the International Cricket Council (ICC), and BookMyShow. Grover also uploaded a screenshot of the app showing tickets being sold out.

He further expressed his displeasure saying, “Eventually hona wahi hai - sabse zyaada daam dene vaale ke haath hi ticket aani hai ! Fark sirf itna hai ki ab cash premium pe aayegi. (This is what eventually happens. The one who pays the highest price, gets the ticket. The only difference is that it would be sold for cash premium now)".

In response to Grover’s comments, various individuals shared their perspectives. A user agreed to Grover’s experience and shared photos of the app showing sold-out tickets.

One commentator suggested, “The excitement of winning a ticket auction could add a new layer of anticipation to the World Cup experience!"

Another individual said that if the app had sold every ticket with a name, then the tickets would have still been in stock. He further suggested that people hoard the tickets that are sold online and resell them on the black market.

Addressing the concerns raised, BookMyShow also responded to the tweets. It said, “Hey there! The demand for World Cup tickets is much higher than the limited supply available. With such a huge number of users trying to book, the wait time in the queue is bound to be high. Quick Tips:- Sign into your account beforehand. Do not exit, refresh or kill the application while you are in the queue, else you would need to start all over again."

Prior to this incident, reportedly on August 29, tickets for the World Cup pre-sale on BookMyShow’s website and app sold out within minutes, leaving many cricket fans disappointed.

The 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup is set to kick off on October 5, featuring defending champions England facing last edition’s runner-up, New Zealand, in the tournament’s opener in Ahmedabad. The epic clash between India and Pakistan will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14. The final match will be hosted at the world’s largest cricket stadium on November 19, while the two semifinals are scheduled for November 15 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and November 16 at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

This World Cup will encompass all 48 matches, spanning 10 venues. India’s matches will be held in Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.