Asked To Write An Essay On Cow, Student's Answer Leaves Internet In Splits

Children are known for their pure hearts and simple-mindedness. Even in their mischief, there is innocence. This is why every action of kids always wins the hearts of people. From playing pranks and not taking their studies seriously, to writing funny answers in exam answer sheets, they do it all. One such video was where a student was asked to write an essay on a cow. What the kid did next will make you laugh out loud. The clip has left the internet in splits. The post has garnered more than 1 lakh views on Instagram and is bound to make you laugh out loud too.

The video begins with a teacher instructing his student, Adarsh, to write an essay on a cow, in Hindi. He says, “Adarsh beta, aapko gaye ke uper ek nibandh likhna hai, shuru ho jao.” The student can be seen standing with a chalk in his hand near the blackboard. After the teacher’s instructions, he begins writing the word ‘Gaaye’ (cow) in Hindi. The answer will leave you shocked. Instead of an essay on a cow, the kid writes something that leaves the teacher shocked. Taking the teacher’s instructions quite literally, the student further proceeds to write the word ‘Nibandh’ (essay) above the word cow. The video ends with the student smiling innocently at the teacher. The intext read, “Work smart, not hard.”

The caption of the video read, “Wow Adarsh bete (son).” The comment section was highly amused by the child’s actions and many called the kid to be “smart.” A user wrote, “At least isey nibandh ki spelling to aati nain iss age mein thi to khud naam bhi nhi likh pati thi Hindi mein (Atleast he knows how to spell the word nibandh. At this age, I could not even write my name in Hindi).” Another user commented, “Smart kid.” One more social media user wrote, “Teacher be like - ye meri galti hai. (Teacher be like- this is my fault).”

Check out the hilarious video here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMES KI DUKAN 🔥 (@memecentral.teb)

