Assam Police’s Post On Internet Safety Is ‘Top-Notch Creativity’

We have seen a significant advancement in technology in the past few years where everything has moved to digital platforms, making day-to-day tasks a lot more convenient. But this has also caused criminals to devise new ways to dupe vulnerable people. Touching upon this issue, the Assam Police shared a Twitter post to raise awareness about cyber crime. But the post did not contain a public service message or a poster. Instead, the police tweeted a picture of a clear blue sky with just two words written on it - “Click Here” - along with the department’s logo at the top. An arrow could also be seen on the image pointing towards the ALT badge, which is used to add description to a photo. “Click here to know more!” the caption read.

Now it is the image description where the Assam Police shared the actual message. On clicking the ALT badge, a small box opened up with the text reading, “Remember, don’t just ‘mouse’ around the web, ‘click’ with caution”. The police also used the hashtag “Think Before You Click”.

The Assam Police has basically advised people against clicking unknown links while browsing the web to avoid falling prey to cyber criminals. Such links can be malicious and may allow scamsters to dupe you without your knowledge.

Many Twitter users lauded Assam Police’s unique approach to help people remain safe while browsing the Internet.

“Lovely. Top notch creativity,” a person wrote.

Another reacted, “Awesome”.

One described the post as “very innovative”.

“I clicked it because its Assam police tweeter handle,” a comment read.

“Rightly said, but the name itself is trustworthy. Assam Police also verified account. Thank you,” a user said.

This user offered some suggestions. “Good one. But like to add. The majority of Assam is using Facebook, almost everyone is having an account. I do hope you have published this tweet in the Assam Police Facebook account also and in the Assamese language to reach out to the maximum crowd,” he wrote.

Assam Police is not the only police department that infuses creativity into its social media posts. Earlier, Mumbai Police used popular car names like Fortuner and Ambassador to share messages on road safety.