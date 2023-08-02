Astro-Photographer's Crystal Clear Pic of Saturn Leaves Stargazers Enthralled

Remember those days in school when we learned about planets and one of the standout ones was Saturn with its iconic rings? We were made to memorize their names and details, and those pictures were etched in our minds. But now, in the age of technology, we are being treated to mesmerising real images of Saturn, like the crystal-clear photograph recently captured by the renowned astro-photographer Andrew McCarthy. The image quickly went viral, leaving stargazers in awe.

Sharing his backyard masterpiece, McCarthy expressed, “Here’s a photo of Saturn I captured from my backyard last night. Have you ever seen it through a telescope? It was life-changing for me.” Since being shared, the image garnered over a million views on Twitter, and people couldn’t help but praise his flawless work.

“That’s amazing. I saw Saturn through the telescope at the University of British Columbia (I think) in Vancouver, back in the late ’90s, and it was nowhere near that clear,” commented a user. “So freaking awesome!!!” exclaimed another. “Incredible shot!” wrote the third one.

But that’s not all. McCarthy also treated us to a breathtaking shot of the Supermoon, dubbed the Sturgeon Moon, which illuminated the night sky on August 1. The image showcased the radiant Moon amidst the twinkling stars, capturing the celestial beauty with precision and detail. He revealed that this rare shot was taken in the Arizona desert during monsoon storms, using two cameras and telescopes to achieve extreme clarity.

The surprises didn’t end there. In January this year, McCarthy managed to capture a challenging shot of the International Space Station (ISS) gently passing in front of the Tycho Crater on the Moon. He shared these awe-inspiring images on Twitter, captivating users with their uniqueness and technical finesse.

All in all, getting to see such breathtaking images of celestial wonders is an absolute treat for sky gazers!