Astronomers Discover Earth's Newest Cosmic Companion, Dubbed ‘Quasi-Moon’

Astronomers have made an extraordinary cosmic discovery, sparking excitement and wonder in the scientific community. They have identified a newfound asteroid, named 2023 FW13, which is now known as Earth’s latest cosmic companion, earning the intriguing title of “quasi-moon." The existence of this celestial object was brought to light when it was observed to be orbiting the sun in synchrony with Earth, creating a unique and elaborate path. According to David Chandler of Sky & Telescope, the asteroid’s orbit stretches halfway between Mars and Venus, demonstrating its complex journey through space. The Pan-STARRS survey telescope, stationed atop the dormant Haleakala volcano in Maui, Hawaii, first detected this extraordinary space rock on March 28.

Its presence was later confirmed by other prominent observatories such as the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope in Hawaii and the Kitt Peak National Observatory and Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter in Arizona. Following thorough checks and verifications, the official announcement of its discovery was made on April 1, captivating the attention of astronomers and space enthusiasts worldwide.

Using an orbit simulator developed by amateur astronomer Tony Dunn, Coffinet meticulously traced the path of 2023 FW13. It was during this investigation that he made an astonishing revelation - the asteroid orbits the sun in the same duration as Earth does while also encircling our planet. These details led Coffinet to conclude that this space rock could be classified as a quasi-moon or quasi-satellite of Earth.

top videos

Despite its close association with our planet, astronomers emphasize that the sun has a far greater influence on the asteroid than Earth does, reported Space. In fact, Earth’s minimal impact on the asteroid’s orbit allows it to continuously hover near our planet. Each year, 2023 FW13 comes within a distance of 9 million miles (15 million kilometres) of Earth, remaining relatively close compared to other cosmic objects. To put it in perspective, our moon’s elliptical orbit brings it to approximately 223,693 miles (360,000 km) from Earth at its closest point.

Interestingly, 2023 FW13 is not the first object of its kind to be discovered in Earth’s cosmic neighbourhood. Astronomers draw parallels between its orbit and that of another asteroid called Kamo’oalewa, also known as 2016 HO3, which was identified as an Earth quasi-satellite back in 2016. Both asteroids exhibit similar characteristics, never venturing too far from our planet’s vicinity.