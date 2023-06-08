Astrophotographer Shares Astounding Pics of ISS Crossing The Crescent Moon In Response To ‘Fake Images’ Claim

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy left Twitter users awestruck with the images of the International Space Station (ISS) crossing the crescent moon that he clicked recently. However, his photos also sparked a range of bizarre reactions. From claims that the moon is a hologram to accusations of being a NASA-paid fraud, McCarthy took to Twitter to address these ideas in a short but insightful thread. At the same time, he also gave space enthusiasts a stunning snap of the ISS passing across the crescent moon, captured via his camera lens. First and foremost, McCarthy made it clear that he does not endorse or engage in rude or verbal attacks toward those who question the authenticity of space or accuse him of deception.

“First of all, I absolutely do not support or agree with being rude, or verbally attacking people who say space is fake, I’m a fraud or anything like this. They’re wrong, yeah, but name-calling is actually contributing to the problem, not the solution. The moment you brand yourself as an enemy and attack someone’s intelligence, you lose any hope of them ever coming back to a reasonable worldview,” he wrote.

First of all, I absolutely do not support or agree with being rude, or verbally attacking people who say sapce is fake, I'm a fraud, or anything like this. They're wrong, yeah, but name calling is actually contributing the the problem, not the solution. The moment you brand…— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) May 28, 2023

McCarthy pointed out that these individuals harbor a general distrust of organizations, which, to some extent, can be healthy. He noted that anyone, including himself, could have fallen victim to such beliefs. In fact, when McCarthy purchased his first telescope, he stumbled upon flat-earth YouTube channels that momentarily swayed his perspective.

He tweeted, “The Flat Earth videos STARTED MAKING SENSE. They point out things that our counterintuitive by nature, preying on their view’s basic understanding of physics, and lack of education in astrophysics, to get you to logic yourself into agreeing with them.”

The Flat Earth videos STARTED MAKING SENSE. They point out things that our counterintuitive by nature, preying on their view's basic understanding of physics, and lack of an education in astrophysics, to get you to logic yourself into agreeing with them.— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) May 28, 2023

The videos cleverly presented doubt by questioning the accuracy of what he had been taught in school. He admitted to momentarily questioning his knowledge, realizing that blind trust in teachers and the education system might have led him astray. It was a close call that could have drastically altered his understanding of reality.

Despite the challenges posed by such misconceptions, McCarthy remains hopeful. He shared an awe-inspiring image of the ISS gracefully passing in front of a waxing crescent moon, symbolizing the wonder of space exploration and the indomitable spirit of humankind. The tweet along with which he shared the snap read, “This image of the ISS transiting the waxing crescent moon fills me with hope. It speaks to the wonder of space exploration, and the tenacity of humanity. I hope it makes a difference.”

This image of the ISS transiting the waxing crescent moon fills me with hope. It speaks to the wonder of space exploration, and the tenacity of humanity. I hope it makes a difference. I have this image in print for another 2 days only if you want one: https://t.co/Qb3KdRpSzB pic.twitter.com/iLIytnwOS7 — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) May 28, 2023

Social media users quickly shared their thoughts on the matter and what they thought about the beautiful snap the astrophotographer had shared. “I bought a print. I think your work and your philosophy deserve support. You’re right; people are jaded for a reason. Clear explanations, an open mind, and a little love spread around go a long way toward change,” a user wrote.

I bought a print. I think your work and your philosophy deserve support. You’re right; people are jaded for a reason. Clear explanations, an open mind and a little love spread around go a long way toward change.— Rick Spindler, rickspindler.eth |NOM⚛️🧪🛡️🛸 (@RichardSpindle2) May 29, 2023

Another tweet read, “Excellent work sir.”

Excellent work sir 👏🏻 🌙 🚀— James Kamieniecki (@swiftomaniac) May 28, 2023

“Love your work, Andrew, I’m always looking forward to seeing your new images, fantastic,” read a tweet.

Love your work, Andrew, I'm always looking forward to seeing your new images, fantastic 📸— Francis Panton 🇺🇦 (@foreverfalcon) May 28, 2023

What are your thoughts on the astrophotographer’s snaps and philosophy?