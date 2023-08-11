CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » At 101, Gujarat's Kodiben Performs All Her Chores, Doesn't Even Use Walking Stick
1-MIN READ

At 101, Gujarat's Kodiben Performs All Her Chores, Doesn't Even Use Walking Stick

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 19:38 IST

Gujarat, India

Apart from physical health, Kodiben is also focused on her mental health.

Apart from physical health, Kodiben is also focused on her mental health.

Kodiben who lives in Idar, Gujarat, is 101 years old and still does all of her work on her own.

Kodiben, a resident of Panol village in Idar Taluka, Gujarat has become the centre of attention and admiration as she celebrates her 101st year of life. Her remarkable journey beyond a century is a testament to health, vitality, and resilience. Despite crossing the century mark, Kodiben’s spirit remains undaunted, and her ability to independently manage her daily life activities is nothing short of inspiring.

At an age when many individuals rely on assistance for their daily tasks, Kodiben defies conventional expectations. She navigates her daily routines with self-sufficiency, needing no aid, not even a walking stick. Her mobility and agility are a testament to her well-preserved health and determination.

Ishwarbhai Prajapati, Kodiben’s son, proudly shared insights into his mother’s life. He highlighted that Kodiben’s early years were marked by toil and hard work, as her family’s livelihood revolved around brick and malta making. The foundation of her health, he noted, was laid in those days through nutritious, sattvic food and consistent physical exertion.

Beyond her physical well-being, Kodiben’s mental disposition also plays a pivotal role in her longevity. Her son, Ishwarbhai, emphasized that Kodiben’s life has been devoid of quarrels, jealousy, or hatred. She chooses to live harmoniously with others, fostering an environment of positivity and peace.

Born in 1922, Kodiben has seen the passage of time and witnessed generations evolve. She has five children, with four brothers and a sister. Even though her husband passed away in 1999, Kodiben continues to exude strength and independence.

Remarkably, Kodiben manages her daily chores effortlessly, from combing her hair to draping her saree. Her routine is a reflection of her disciplined lifestyle. She enjoys two simple meals a day, with dinner at 8 pm and an early rise at 4 am.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. viral
  2. gujarat
first published:August 11, 2023, 19:38 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 19:38 IST