At 101, Gujarat's Kodiben Performs All Her Chores, Doesn't Even Use Walking Stick

Kodiben, a resident of Panol village in Idar Taluka, Gujarat has become the centre of attention and admiration as she celebrates her 101st year of life. Her remarkable journey beyond a century is a testament to health, vitality, and resilience. Despite crossing the century mark, Kodiben’s spirit remains undaunted, and her ability to independently manage her daily life activities is nothing short of inspiring.

At an age when many individuals rely on assistance for their daily tasks, Kodiben defies conventional expectations. She navigates her daily routines with self-sufficiency, needing no aid, not even a walking stick. Her mobility and agility are a testament to her well-preserved health and determination.

Ishwarbhai Prajapati, Kodiben’s son, proudly shared insights into his mother’s life. He highlighted that Kodiben’s early years were marked by toil and hard work, as her family’s livelihood revolved around brick and malta making. The foundation of her health, he noted, was laid in those days through nutritious, sattvic food and consistent physical exertion.

Beyond her physical well-being, Kodiben’s mental disposition also plays a pivotal role in her longevity. Her son, Ishwarbhai, emphasized that Kodiben’s life has been devoid of quarrels, jealousy, or hatred. She chooses to live harmoniously with others, fostering an environment of positivity and peace.

Born in 1922, Kodiben has seen the passage of time and witnessed generations evolve. She has five children, with four brothers and a sister. Even though her husband passed away in 1999, Kodiben continues to exude strength and independence.

Remarkably, Kodiben manages her daily chores effortlessly, from combing her hair to draping her saree. Her routine is a reflection of her disciplined lifestyle. She enjoys two simple meals a day, with dinner at 8 pm and an early rise at 4 am.