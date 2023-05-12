At 84, This Maharashtra Grandpa Has Earned 114 Medals. Here's How He is Inspiring the Youth

When we think of a man aged 80, we generally have a picture in mind of a man whose hand shakes while lifting a cup of tea or uses a walking stick to move about. But this is not the case with this 84 year old grandpa from Wardha. He has defied all the stereotypes for his age.

Janrao Khushalrao Lonkar has been in police service and he is not stopping from making one after another record. He has earned 114 medals in several competitions organised in the country and abroad. And what surprises most about him is that his passion to participate in competition and win has not diminished with his advancing age.

114 medals

Janrao Lonkar is 84 year old and his performance at this age is inspiring. Lonkara has participated in 26 to 27 different sports like races, javelin throw, shot put, table throw, jumping, triple chest, hurdle race etc. Interesting thing is that he has not only participated in these competitions organised in India and abroad but has also won 114 medals.

His routine

Lonkar prioritises well-being and has been taking good care of his health. He wakes up early and does exercise, eats his food on time, goes to bed early, and these things have enabled him to stay fit. He obeys his routine religiously and honestly to keep himself fit physically and mentally and today he is an inspiration for others. His 81 year old wife Suman Janrao Lonkar helps him in his endeavour.

His services as a police officer

Janrao Lonkar got into the police services at the age of 18 and has served in many parts of Maharashtra as a police officer under different police stations. He retired at the age of 48. But today he is over 80 year old and loves to participate in different sports competitions organised in India and abroad. In today’s world where gaming has pushed many youngsters indoors, this grandpa’s grit and determination comes as a timely reminder that staying active goes a long way.