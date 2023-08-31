At 89, This Woman Is Tamil Nadu’s Oldest Serving Panchayat President

You should not let age define you. One of the biggest examples of achieving what you aim by breaking age barriers was shown by KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders. At the age of 62, he founded the world’s most-loved fast-food chicken restaurant chain, which is loved by millions now. Similarly, when elderly people are seen or heard doing exceptional acts, defying their age, it serves to be an inspiration for many. Walking along a similar vein, an 89-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu - Veerammal Amma, has set an example to many by serving as the President of Arittapatti Panchayat, a village in Tamil Nadu.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu shared the remarkable story of Veerammal Amma - the oldest-serving Panchayat President at Arittapatti village on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Veerammal Amma, popularly known as “Arittapatti Paati’ the 89-year-old Panchayat President of Arittapatti Panchayat is truly an inspiring woman. Fit as a fiddle she is the oldest Panchayat President in TN. Her infectious smile & unbridled enthusiasm is so heartwarming,” wrote the bureaucrat.

Veerammal Amma, popularly known as "Arittapatti Paati' the 89 years old Panchayat President of Arittapatti Panchayat is truly an inspiring woman. Fit as a fiddle she is the oldest Panchayat President in TN. Her infectious smile & unbridled enthusiasm is so heatwarming.

In the tweet, Supriya Sahu mentioned asking Veerammal Amma the “secret of her fitness and positive attitude.” In her reply, the 89-year-old granny revealed, “It’s all about eating simple home-cooked traditional meals like millet and working all day in her agricultural field.” Supriya Sahu continued that she was deeply honoured to have a discussion with the respected Veerammal Amma about the development strategies that needed to be adopted in Arittapatti village “which is the first BioDiversity Heritage Site in Madurai Tamil Nadu.”

Supriya Sahu added a picture and a video of her meet-and-greet with the Panchayat President on X. She was seen having an interaction with Veerammal Amma while consuming coconut water in the village. The other picture captured the government official posing for a picture with the elderly Panchayat President, sporting a beaming smile.

Veerammal Amma’s leadership qualities, accompanied by her dedication and resilience for the natives of Arittapatti village have been lauded by social media users, who marked their presence in the comment section. “Special tribute & salutes to Verrammal Amma for her relentless and undaunted spirit. May God bless her with lots of courage and strength to work forward,” wrote one impressed user. “Very Rare to see. She has a proven record of Women Empowerment,” noted another. “True example of simple living, high thinking, and hard-working,” commented a third individual.

So far, the video has received 28,000 views on X.