At 90, This Man Just Set A New Body Building Record, What's Your Excuse To Miss The Gym

Jim Arrington, who etched his name in the books of the Guinness World Record as the world’s oldest bodybuilder in 2015, has added another feather to his cap. At 90 years 38 days, Jim Arrington broke his own record by participating in the International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness Professional League event in Reno, Nev. He not only secured an impressive third place in the men’s over-70 category but also claimed the top spot in the over-80 category.

Jim’s unwavering dedication to fitness and health is an inspiration to many. In a candid interview with Guinness World Records, Jim Arrington shared the incredible journey of his life. He revealed that he was born one and a half months prematurely, weighing a mere 2.5 kg.

Jim’s childhood was marred by asthma and frequent illnesses, leaving him in a frail and unhealthy state. However, everything changed for Jim in 1947 when he turned 15. “I wanted to be a superhero,” he stated.

Even after many decades, Jim’s passion for weightlifting is undying. He follows a dedicated workout schedule and hits the gym three times per week, with each session lasting a rigorous two hours.

“I see Jim almost every day. He does more than a good 60% of my clients or anybody that comes into this gym,” said a trainer at the gym.

Jim recalls consuming plenty of milk and beef in the past, as they were foods he wasn’t allergic to. However, with age, these foods began to cause inflammation, prompting him to make a complete shift in his diet. Currently, the 90-year-old includes healthier options like olive oil, mushrooms, and other nutritious produce. He explained, “I figured if I did that, I could continue training.”

Having been a devoted bodybuilder for over 50 years, Jim has participated in numerous competitions. Jim further said, “I see all these fantastic physiques and I knew the only way I could make it is if I outlast everybody, and that’s exactly what I did.”

“I’ve enjoyed it very much. I would say I think everybody should be one, but there’s only a few who can do it,” he concluded.

People got inspired by his journey and an individual mentioned, “The reason I started getting into bodybuilding was seeing people like Jim! It’s so inspirational seeing people in their 80s and 90s being healthy, fit, and strong!”

The video on Guinness World Record’s YouTube page has raked up over 23,000 views.