At Bihar Hospital, ASHA Workers Fight Over Pregnant Woman's Admission

A video from a hospital in Bihar has gone viral. It shows a fight between the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers at the government Sadar Hospital in Jamui on Saturday afternoon.

It has been reported that ASHA workers brought a pregnant woman, a resident of Khaira, to the hospital. The workers and some middlemen already present at the hospital started pressuring the woman to go to a private clinic. The ASHA workers who came with the woman refused to do so. Because of this, a tussle started between them which escalated into a fight.

According to reports, one of the workers ended up injured. She was identified as Manorama Devi, also a resident of the Khaira area. The guards and other personnel present there had to intervene to stop the fight. Manorama Devi claimed that an ASHA worker was told by a doctor to take the pregnant woman upstairs but instead, she started taking her somewhere else.

The civil surgeon Dr Kunwar Mahendra Pratap has ordered an inquiry into the incident and asked to submit the video to the hospital manager for the same. As per reports, a syndicate has been running at Sadar Hospital for a while now where agents roam around the hospital in search of a customer to admit at a private clinic. In return, these agents are promised commissions.

A few days back, the hospital was in the headlines for another video. The viral video showed a woman who was unwell being exorcised by a Tantrik instead of being treated at the hospital. Another video from the hospital that went viral earlier in March showed a man harassing a woman in broad daylight.