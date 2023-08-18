At Chhattisgarh's Jaypee Plant, Strange Man-Eating Creature Digs Graves, Eats The Dead

The dangerous animal known as the man-eating grave badger was rescued from inside the Jaypee plant in Sector 5 of Bhilai township. This uncommon wild creature is rarely spotted in Chhattisgarh. Following its rescue, the grave badger was released in the Maitribagh Zoo at BSP.

This species is distributed throughout the country and is commonly found near riverbanks and ponds, constructing dens that are around 25-30 feet long. Its upper body displays a brown hue, while its sides and belly are black, accompanied by a wide white stripe on its forehead. With five nails on each foot, it utilizes them for burrowing. The creature digs using its front paws and clears away the soil with its hind feet. Renowned for its scavenging behaviour, it consumes deceased animals. Being omnivorous, its diet encompasses everything from fruits and roots to insects and mites. It’s sometimes referred to as the Honey Badger.

Snake Catcher Raja received a call around 12 noon reporting the presence of an unfamiliar creature within the Jaypee plant. The caller described it as resembling a cat but with a notably longer tail. Recognizing it as a grave badger, the experienced snake catcher advised people to keep their distance. He quickly assembled his team and arrived at the location. Employing careful measures, they managed to apprehend the animal by securing its tail. Subsequently, the creature was transported by boat to Maitri Bagh.

According to Snake Catcher Raja, the grave badger is both a man-eating creature and sluggish in nature. It creates a pit, enters it, and consumes deceased organisms. Due to its lethargy, it moves at a slow pace. The creature, also known as a civet in Asian regions, has an omnivorous diet primarily comprising fruits, tuber roots, small insects, and moths. Notably, the grave badger has a reputation for entering graves and preying on human remains. Using its robust nails, it excavates graves and feeds on the deceased. This sluggish animal’s diet encompasses a wide range of items due to its omnivorous nature.