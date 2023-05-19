At Rs 5.5 Lakh, You Might Need A Loan To Enjoy The World's Most Expensive Ice Cream

Do you love ice creams? Well, how much are you ready to pay for it? Because the world’s most expensive ice cream is here to put a massive dent in your pocket. A Japanese brand Cellato has bagged a Guinness World Record for creating this rare dessert made out of a collective of special ingredients including edible gold leaf, white truffle, and natural cheeses.

The Guinness World Record reveals the world’s most expensive ice cream rate is fixed at $6,696 (approximately Rs 5.58 lakh). The staggering price of this sweet treat named Byakuya skyrockets, is because of the inclusion of the rare white truffle grown in Alba, Italy. If the report is to be believed, then a kg pack of this ingredient costs nearly $15,192 (approximately Rs 12.56 lakh). Adding to its flavour are also sake lees and Parmigiano Reggiano in the ingredient list.

“New record: Most expensive ice cream - JP¥873,400 (£5,469; €6,211; $6,696) made by OMER in Japan. The ice cream includes edible gold leaf, white truffle, and natural cheeses,” said Guinness while announcing the new record on Twitter.

New record: Most expensive ice cream - JP¥873,400 (£5,469; €6,211; $6,696) made by OMER in Japan.The ice cream includes edible gold leaf, white truffle and natural cheeses 🍨 pic.twitter.com/kaJOACEear — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 18, 2023

The hefty price tag for the sweet dessert has left the internet in a state of shock. While some have begun to wonder what the fancy item tastes like, many joked if they’ll receive some special power after consuming the expensive treat.

A user commented, “I have to be immortal after eating this. otherwise, I’m taking my money back.”

I have to be immortal after eating this. otherwise, I'm taking my money back— Kwame Berlin (@Mr_Berlin1) May 18, 2023

Another asked, “Will this ice cream give me long life and prosperity?”

Will this ice cream give me long life and prosperity ?? 😏— Ifunanya Chuks (@IfunanyaChuks5) May 18, 2023

One more joined the bandwagon, “So when you eat this ice cream will you see God?”

So when you eat this ice cream will you see God?— BØTTØSSLØRD🚶🏽‍♂️ (@bottosslord) May 18, 2023

Meanwhile, a Twitterati joked, “I was going to ask if it came with a refrigerator.”

I was going to ask if it came with a refrigerator.— *Strawberryblush* (@OkoromaE) May 18, 2023

Interestingly, making Byakuya the most expensive ice cream wasn’t really the goal for Cellato. Instead, they just wanted to create a fancy dessert made out of the fusion of European and Japanese ingredients. Reportedly, the head chef at RiVi, Tadayoshi Yamada, was hired to lead the job. It took the creators a whopping 1.5 years to get the ingredients right.

top videos

“It took us over 1.5 years to develop, with a lot of trials and errors to get the taste right. Achieving a Guinness World Records title made the effort all worth it,” said a representative from Cellato.

Will you ever try the world’s most expensive ice cream?