At This Ahmedabad Restaurant, You Can Dine With The Dead

Theme-based restaurants are not a new thing. From floating eateries to sky-high dining spots, culinary establishments are embracing innovation. But sometimes that creativity can go overboard. Just like in the case of this restaurant that dares to explore an extraordinary theme that challenges conventional acceptance. Are you prepared to venture into an unparalleled experience where you dine among the dead? Yes, you heard that right! Lucky restaurant in Ahmedabad has been built on a graveyard, blurring the boundaries between the living and the dead. The place is guided by the motto of “Respect the dead, as you respect the living.”

Posted by an Instagram handle Hungry Cuisers, the video’s caption further explains the history and background of the place. “It’s a 72 years old restaurant that has been built around graves and coffins.”

Krishnan Kutti, the owner of the restaurant, unknowingly bought a plot in Ahmedabad that turned out to be a cemetery. However, he didn’t let this revelation change his plan to build a food joint there. Respecting the resting place of the dead, the graves were left untouched, and iron bars were installed around them. Utilizing the available space creatively, sitting areas were arranged around the graves. Every morning, the dedicated staff cleans the graves and decorates them with fresh flowers. Gradually, this unique restaurant became a popular gathering spot, cherished by the locals.

It was further revealed that this place was one of the favourite places of the legendary artist M.F. Hussain. In a gesture of appreciation, the legendary artist M.F. Hussain even presented the owner with a self-made painting, which continues to exude its charm at the restaurant.

Soon, people shared their reactions with mixed feelings about the place. A user said it to be disrespectful of the dead, “I mean… isn’t this kind of disrespectful to the dead. Everything’s a business nowadays. I rather feel bad personally. No hate please!” While others sarcastically commented, stating, “As long as they don’t wake up and ask for their own cup.”

“The cuisine here is definitely to die for,” commented another. A user mentioned it to be a normalized thing, saying, “I have been to this place many times it is just another hotel, nothing special, no one even notices the Graves.”

