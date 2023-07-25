At This Bengaluru Ice Cream Parlour, You Could Dance For Free Scoop; Conditions Apply

What’s better way to celebrate your favourite food item than to dance for it. Well, the idea seemed to have struck chords with Cornerhouse, a Bengaluru-based ice cream shop, that decided to give its customers a free treat on National Ice Cream Day. The special day is celebrated on the third Sunday of July, which this year was July 16. All a customer needed to do is to dance their way to cash counter and earn a free scoop.

The offer was enough to prompt ice-cream buffs quickly wear their dancing shoes to show off their quirky moves that were caught on the CCTV camera of the parlour.

People of all age groups danced their hearts out. The feel-good video was shared by the ice cream parlour on their Instagram page.

“When our cameras catch people dancing for a free scoop of ice cream, you know it’s a party worth melting for!” read the caption posted with the video. “This #IceCreamDay was absolutely wholesome at our Indiranagar branch. Thank you to all of you who filled our outlet with scoops of love and laughter,” the caption added.

Soon after the video surfaced online, a barrage of users flooded the comments with their reactions. People enjoyed the cheerful video and admired the ice cream brand’s sweet gesture of giving away free scoops of ice cream. Some people in the comment section compared the ice cream shop to “Tom Cruise” as it is loved by everyone in Bengaluru. A section of curious customers asked whether the offer is still going. People also lauded the marketing and conceptualisation of the offer.

One user commented, “Corner house is Tom Cruise of Bangalore, all generations love this corner.”

“Irrespective of the free ice cream which is one of the best undoubtedly. The amount of happiness, positivity, and smiles this video brings is priceless. Lots of love team” said another user.

Tempted by free desserts, one user curiously asked said, “Is it still going on!”

“The best thing ever Thank you for doing this.” Appreciating the generosity of the offer, one user said, “Love the concept, “ read a reply.

The video has staked up over 1.2 million so far.