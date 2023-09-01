At This 'Car Graveyard' In China, Four-wheelers Worth Crores Are Dumped

When humans pass away, their bodies are taken to graveyards based on their religious practices. Similarly, things we use also have a life cycle, and there is a strange place in China called a “car graveyard" where costly cars are left abandoned.

In Hangzhou City, China, there’s a location where vehicles, some of which are worth crores of rupees, deemed unfit for road use are dumped. According to a Daily Star report, in 2019, China had 260 million vehicles operating on its roads. Among these, around 1.9 million vehicles failed to meet national emission standards upon testing and were considered outdated. These vehicles were subsequently taken off the roads and placed in dumping sites. Numerous cities across China treated these retired 2019 vehicles as “dead" cars and stored them in designated areas, resembling vehicle cemeteries.

In China, to combat pollution, trucks, buses and motorcycles with high emissions are being decommissioned through processes similar to cremation. This effort to remove vehicles contributing to pollution has led to an increase in the number of vehicle scrapyards or cemeteries. China faces a significant smog issue, largely attributed to pollution. Consequently, the government’s focus on removing high-pollution vehicles has resulted in the emergence of these vehicle cemeteries as a response to the problem.

The vehicle graveyard mainly consists of cars from ride-hailing companies that benefited from government incentives. These companies experienced growth during the incentivised period but faced a downfall when the incentives were removed, leaving behind numerous abandoned vehicles. Bloomberg uncovered two specific locations containing around 200 white cars, which were previously operated by Didi Chuxing Technology Co. and Faststep Automobile Management. Additionally, another site held about 1,000 electric vehicles from Ledao Chuxing, a ride-sharing firm that ceased operations earlier this year.

China’s rapidly advancing economy has led to an improved standard of living for its people. Alongside owning homes, individuals have indulged in purchasing luxuries like cars. However, due to the resulting pollution, the government has intervened and prohibited these cars from being driven on the roads. In 2019 alone, the Chinese government retired a significant number of these vehicles, reportedly around 100,000, due to their failure to meet national emission standards.