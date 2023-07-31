At This Chinese Store, Ice Creams Just Don't Come In Different Flavours But Also Skirts

A store in China has come out with a unique way of selling ice cream. To make the dessert look appealing, the shop in China’s province of Jiangsu is selling ice cream cones dressed in traditional skirts. The ice creams, which are already tempting, are given a makeover to look even more delectable. The skirts not only enhanced the aesthetic of the ice creams but also had a cultural value.

According to Bailu video, the unidentified store dressed the ice cream cones in skirts, as a marketing gimmick to boost business, reported South China Morning Post.

The marketing gimmick lured the customers into buying ice creams from the store. People posted pictures and videos on Chinese social media. According to The Xiaoxing Moring Herald, the shop also sold ice creams with hair pins and pieces of paper used as decoration.

These are no ordinary skirts but are known as Ma Mian Qun. Also known as a horse-faced pleated skirt, Ma Mian Qun is worn by Han Chinese women as a lower garment in Hanfu, a traditional style of clothing. These skirts are one of the major representatives of the ancient Chinese style. The attire originated in Song (920-1279) and Liao dynasties.

The skirts became popular during the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1636-1912) dynasties mainly for their utility and aesthetic value.

According to a store employee, they design these ice creams to promote Jiangnan and Chinese culture. People on the Xiaohongshu (Chinese social media platform) said, “It’s really funny! I see beautiful ice cream. Even ice creams wear horse-face skirts now.”

Another user commented: “It’s a fantastic idea, and I don’t think it’s too expensive.”

To maintain the hygiene aspect of the ice cream, a piece of plastic separated the skirt from the cone, said the store employee.

China’s ice cream industry is known for adopting marketing gimmicks. In 2019, ice cream brand Zhong Xue Gao was fined 3,000 Yuan (roughly Rs 35,000) by the Shanghai market supervision authority for false advertising. The brand claimed that its milk-flavoured ice cream did not contain a single drop of water. However, it was found that the ingredients included drinking water.