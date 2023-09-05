At This Indore Restaurant, A Braille Menu For Visually Impaired Guests

People who are visually impaired often encounter the hurdle of reading menus when dining at restaurants. This challenge is faced due to the prevalence of printed menus with small text and the general absence of Braille alternatives. However, to address this issue proactively, a restaurant in Indore has introduced menu cards in Braille script. This thoughtful gesture empowers visually impaired individuals to independently select their meals.

According to the report shared by ANI, the Gurukripa restaurant in the city introduced this initiative on Saturday, inviting visually impaired children from the Mahesh Drishtihin Kalyan Sangh. These children were able to independently place their orders by perusing the menu cards inscribed in Braille script. The impetus for this initiative stemmed from a meeting between restaurant operators and the Young Indians group of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Talking to ANI, Bhavna Ganediwal, Chairperson of the Young Indian Group, shared, “We have called visually impaired children from Mahesh Drishtihin Kalyan Sangh to treat them at the restaurant here. We had provided Braille-script menu cards for them at the restaurant. These Braille script cards will be kept here in this restaurant from today on for blind people."

She further revealed that they have ordered the Braille script card from Chandigarh. “We will be sending 10 such cards to other restaurants. All these restaurants have agreed to have Braille script menu cards," she further explained.

Ganediwal emphasised that visually impaired customers dining at the restaurant would experience a boost in confidence and a sense of self-respect, as they would no longer need to rely on others to place their food orders. Additionally, she mentioned their plans to expand this initiative to other cities in the near future.

Raksha Jogi, one of the visually impaired students, shared with ANI that they were able to independently order their food by reading the Braille-script menu card. “We felt that we were not dependent on anyone else. Earlier, when I went to the restaurant, my family members used to read out the menu card to me so that I could order. Today I ordered my own food. Restaurants in every city and village should have menu cards like this in Braille script," she said.

Anatibala Porwal, a student in Class 12, expressed her immense pride and gratitude and told the news agency that she had never experienced such a sense of accomplishment. She marvelled at the fact that she could independently read the menu card and place her food order. She also shared her hope that all visually impaired individuals worldwide could have access to similar facilities and opportunities.