At This Rajasthan Temple, Locals Believe Prayers Can Cure Cancer And Typhoid

India is the land of various temples and each has its own story and speciality. Devnarayan Ji Temple temple in Nagaur, Rajasthan, claims to have healing powers better than any medicine. It can cure any disease with the help of its bhabhuti. This may come as a shock to a lot of people but the local people of this district firmly believe this. This temple is 1,000 years old and is located in Bhagwanpura village in Nawa tehsil. It is believed that a patient can be cured if they walk around this temple (parikrama) and apply bhabhuti on their body.

Talking about the origin of this temple, it is said that Devnarayan Maharaj grazed cows here and tied his horse to a peg in the village. From that time till now, this peg is the same. After this, the idol of Devnarayan Maharaj was installed here and he has been worshipped since then. Locals say that this temple is built on a hill.

In Bhagwanpura village, home to Devnarayan Maharaj’s miraculous temple, the Maharaj cared for cows for 12 years at this place. It is said that he satisfied the thirst of the cows by creating a pond here with his spear and extracting water. This pond has continued to exist since that time.

While talking to News18, the temple’s priest, Lalaram Gurjar, claimed that many of these worshippers arrived here despite having serious illnesses and their health improved by doing parikrama here. Many serious illnesses, including cancer, pneumonia, and typhoid, are thought to be curable by simple circumambulation at this temple. The phrase “Where doctors fail, there Bhabhuti Jindabad" refers to this temple and signifies that if a patient comes and completes the temple’s parikrama, he would recover from his illness.

Devnarayan Maharaj was a mighty warrior as believed by the Gurjar community who engaged in numerous conflicts and wars with the oppressive authorities. He was a successful emperor who accomplished a lot. He was eventually worshipped as their presiding deity on the basis of miracles and became known as the God of Gurjars. In Rajasthan and South Western Madhya Pradesh, the Gurjar community worships Devnarayan Maharaj as a manifestation of Vishnu and as their folk deity.

