Atif Aslam, Diljit Dosanjh and Sidhu Moosewala’s AI Rendition To Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Tumhe Dillagi Is A Hit

A collaboration between Atif Aslam, Diljit Dosanjh and Sidhu Moose Wala was a dream for many. But after the death of Moosewala, fans were left disheartened. However, their dream turned into a reality after an Instagram user created a rendition of the trio to Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s iconic track, Tumhe Dillagi, with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Amarjit Singh, who has described himself as a “software engineer who loves to make music” in his Instagram bio, created this extraordinary fusion. The track sound so genuine that it is hard to believe it was generated using an AI technology. “Sidhu AI, Atif AI and Diljit AI singing Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Tumhe Dillagi. Originally sung by Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan,” read the caption.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amarjit Singh (@djmrasingh)

The soulful rendition in the voices of Atif Aslam, Diljit Dosanjh and Sidhu Moosewala has captivated social media users, leaving them in awe and disbelief. Garnering over 2 lakh views, more than 23,000 likes and an abundance of reactions, the post has proved it contains an extraordinary masterpiece.

Responding to the video, one user expressing, “Bohot wadia veer, Dream collab (Very good, brother).” Another praised the artist, stating, “Bro you are making legendary AI songs.” A third comment simply stated, “This is so good.” One more wrote: “Very nice brother.”

A user noted, “Wow man, nailed it.” Meanwhile, another person appreciating the artist wrote, “No words brother. Thanks is nothing in front of your work."

“Javaab nhi yaar, kya baat hai (it is brilliant)…please add the Rahat Fateh Ali Khan voice,” read another reaction while one user wrote: “Diljit sound’s so good and Sidhu is a legend no doubt.”

The response from viewers was so overwhelming that many expressed their desire for a full version of the song. Responding to the numerous requests, Amarjit Singh actually released the complete AI version of Tumhe Dillagi, featuring the voices of Atif Aslam, Diljit Dosanjh and Sidhu Moosewala.

top videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amarjit Singh (@djmrasingh)

However, Singh clarified that he was not the creator of the full version. He credited another artist named Asma for creatng the extended rendition.