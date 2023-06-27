Atif Aslam Forgets Raj Kapoor’s Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai Lyrics; Here's What He Did Next

Atif Aslam, who is known for his soulful voice and captivating performances, has amassed a huge fan following not just in India but also across the globe. However, even the most experienced and talented performers can sometimes face unexpected challenges on stage. One such incident occurred when Atif Aslam forgot the lyrics of a song during a live show, but he fixed it with a smart trick.

During a recent live concert in the UK, Atif Aslam momentarily forgot the lyrics to the iconic Raj Kapoor song Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. Nevertheless, he didn’t allow this setback to interrupt the song abruptly. Instead, the esteemed singer smartly devised an enjoyable approach to conceal his forgetfulness, resulting in a resounding cheer from his devoted fans. He sang the hook line of the song twice to hold on to the rhythm and continued further with the same flow.

Watch the video here:

In the viral video, Atif Aslam can be seen singing in front of a large crowd. The clip, which was shared on Instagram, suggested that it was filmed in Birmingham, UK. “When you forget the lyrics but still manage to keep the rhythm that’s Atif Aslam for you,” read the caption.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, the post received more than 151k views and generated numerous reactions. The social media users were captivated by the singer’s exceptional sense of rhythm and showmanship. The internet users flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emoticons.

One of the singer’s fans wrote, “He is love, too humble and respectful, you can’t feel that he is celebrating when you meet him in person," while another commented, “Reason why he is the King of Singers Atif Aslam."

“The legend, I wish I was there, but thanks for posting this video," an internet user wrote.

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai is a soulful composition from the Bollywood film Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, released in 2017. The song serves as the film’s title track and captures the essence of living life to the fullest. Composed by Harry Anand and sung by KK and Shilpa Rao, the song is a melodious and uplifting track with inspiring lyrics.