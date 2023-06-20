Atif Aslam's AI Version Of Gerua Brings ‘Sukoon’ To Fans

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionised various aspects of our lives. From generating artwork to composing music, AI tools have enabled individuals to unleash their imagination and create wonders. This social media user did something similar with a rendition of the song Gerua in the voice of Atif Aslam. Known for his soul-stirring vocals, Atif’s AI version of the song from the movie Dilwale has struck a chord with listeners. The clip has sparked discussions, leaving many to imagine what it would have been like if Atif had actually performed this song himself.

“This Atif AI gives so much chill. I can imagine how beautifully it would have sounded if they could release Atif Aslam’s version,” read the tweet accompanying the video.

Since its release, the clip has garnered an overwhelming response, with a flood of comments from users expressing appreciation for the artist who brought the song to life.

In response to the video, one user expressed their excitement stating that it could have been Atif Aslam’s biggest song, “With SRK in its MV.”

Another user stated that they got goosebumps, “Red Chillies Entertainment you have wronged us”.

A user described Atif Aslam’s version of Gerua as “too good."

A person shared their experience by simply stating, “Sukoon"

Gerua from the 2015 release Dilwale is picturised on the iconic Bollywood pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The original version of the song is crooned by Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra.

Earlier, AI artist named Amarjit Singh made an impressive fusion by bringing together Atif Aslam, Diljit Dosanjh and Sidhu Moose Wala to sing the iconic track Tumhe Dillagi by Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Sharing the video, the user wrote, “What if Sidhu AI, Atif AI and Diljit AI did a collab for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Tumhe Dillagi? Originally sung by Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan."

This AI version of Tumhe Dillagi has garnered significant attention, surpassing 3 million views.