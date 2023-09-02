Atrangi Bhaijaan: Salman Khan Lookalike's Dance in Mumbai Local Amuses Reddit, Old Video Goes Viral

Doppelgangers of celebrities have been a recurring phenomenon on the internet. Time and again, videos surface of individuals attempting to mimic Bollywood actors, gaining significant attention on various social media platforms. In one such instance, a video of a man’s imitation of Salman Khan went viral. Zoheb Sayed, who operates under the Instagram handle @salman2z, has a feed brimming with performances where he replicates famous dialogues and acts from the movie ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan.’ However, one particular video from the past, featuring him dancing in Mumbai’s local train, has resurfaced on Reddit, eliciting uproarious laughter from users.

In the video, he can be seen replicating the dance steps from Salman Khan’s 2011 movie ‘Bodyguard’ while aboard a Mumbai local train. As the title song played in the background, this doppelganger, dressed in a black shirt with white checkered lines and white pants, entertained fellow commuters with his lively performance.

Here’s the Reddit Post:

The video went viral, amassing over 2.3 million views and garnering more than 100K likes on Instagram.

However, the amusement didn’t stop there. Hilarious comments flooded the comment section on both the photo-sharing platform and Reddit when the old video, dated July 29, resurfaced. One Redditor playfully remarked, “Atrangi Bhaijaan," while another quipped, “Tiger Zinda tha." A third user wondered, “How are the other passengers holding their laughter?"

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Sayed was seen imitating Salman Khan. His Instagram page is teeming with such entertaining acts, and he has even been invited to showcase his talents on various shows. Whether it’s mimicking ‘Dabangg’ or ‘Tiger Zinda Hai,’ he has emulated them all. Among his repertoire, his ‘Tere Naam’ portrayal, resembling the Bollywood star, has garnered the most attention. Meanwhile, he continues to create such videos in Mumbai’s local trains, showcasing his talent to provide entertainment ‘on wheels’.