Attendant Reveals The Most Disgusting Things That Happen On Flight

Flights are considered one of the most comfortable and cleanest ways of travelling. However, a former air hostess, who had worked for a luxury airline for five years, has revealed some of the most bizarre things that happened at an altitude of 36,000 feet.

A flight attendant named Marika Mikusova has revealed some of the most disgusting things in a book called Diary of a Flight Attendant. She wrote that once, during a trip to Turkey, three passengers left their urine bags on the seat, and later it all spilled on the floor. She added that the sweepers were in a hurry so they didn’t clean it properly, and covered up the mess.

She said that sometimes there are spots of period blood on the seats, and instead of cleaning them, the sweepers cover them up with a blanket. This mainly happens because there is no time for the team to do a thorough check.

Marika also revealed that there are hardly any flights without smelly feet. She added, recalling a journey on which a passenger removed his shoes and stretched his legs into the aisle. She said that the toes peeked into the galley from behind the curtain and described how they smelled like stale cheese.

She further added that on Indian flights, passengers tend to use hot towels to clean the soles of their shoes. However, there was one passenger who took it up a notch. She revealed that a passenger cleaned his armpits with a towel and then called her to throw them away. She said that she was hesitant in the beginning but later used tongs to pick them up and then threw them away in a plastic bag.

According to Marika, once all the passengers were eating food, a woman began changing her child’s diapers. When asked to wait for some time as other passengers might have issues, she responded with a smile and said, “No problem, I’m done with my work." Later, that diaper was found under her seat.

Talking about the cleaners, she added that they don’t clean the lavatories properly. They just lock them up inside it and use the time to scroll through their phone. She added that once she saw a cleaner using the same rag to clean the windows that were used to clean the toilet floor.

